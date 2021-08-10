Aruba travel news Breaking Travel News Business Travel News Eswatini Travel News European travel news France Travel News French Polynesia Government Affairs Health News Hospitality Industry News Iceland travel news International Visitor News Israel travel news rebuilding travel Responsible Tourism News Safety Thailand travel news Tourism News Transportation News Travel Destination Update Travel News Travel Wire News Trending News USA News

Do not travel to Aruba, Eswatini, France, Iceland, Israel and Thailand

by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

According to CDC, countries designated as “COVID-19 very high risk” have had over 500 cases per 100,000 residents in the past 28 days.

CDC warns American travelers to avoid 7 more very high COVID-19 risk travel destinations

  • Americans warned about travel risks.
  • CDC updates list of high-risk destinations.
  • More countries added to CDC no-go list.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) today announced the addition of seven more countries to its ‘Level 4’ list of the states that present the greatest coronavirus threat to visitors.

In its guidance, CDC recommends completely avoiding travel to the destinations that are labeled as, “Level 4: COVID-19 very high,” even to the fully-vaccinated travelers.

The 7 countries newly added to the CDC “Level 4: COVID-19 very high” list as of August 9, 2021 are:

  1. Aruba

2. Eswatini

3. France

4. French Polynesia

5. Iceland

6. Israel

7. Thailand

The US regulator also said that any Americans who must travel to these locations should be fully vaccinated.

“Fully vaccinated travelers are less likely to get and spread COVID-19. However, international travel poses additional risks, and even fully vaccinated travelers might be at increased risk for getting and possibly spreading some COVID-19 variants,” said CDC in its guidance.

Last week CDC added 16 countries to its “very high” risk category. The organization regularly updates a list of travel notices from Level 1 (“low”) to Level 4 (“very high”).

