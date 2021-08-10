Free Pre-show Learning at IMEX America

New for 2021 is a series of “Headliners,” all stand-out speakers in their fields. Pre-show learning includes the Executive Meeting Forum, the Association Leadership Forum, and She Means Business. Dedicated sessions for various industry groups allow attendees to personalize their Smart Monday experience.

There’s a future focused agenda for Smart Monday – a free, full day of learning on November 8, taking place before IMEX America begins November 9-11 at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas.

Physician, author and global social entrepreneur, Dr. Shimi Kang, gets the power-packed day started. A Clinical Associate Professor from the University of British Columbia, Dr. Kang will deliver the Smart Monday keynote. “For me, the most fascinating area of science and the subject of my life’s work is human neuroscience — the study of who we are and why we feel and behave the way we do. In science, we find many answers and also the inspiration to go further in our quest for knowledge,” she explains. Delivering the latest learnings on the neuroscience of mental health, resilience, leadership and performance, Dr Kang will provide practical research-based “prescriptions” that can be immediately applied for better health, passion and purpose.

Dr. Shimi Kang, physician, author and global social entrepreneur.

Headliners top the bill

New for 2021 is a series of ‘Headliners,’ all stand-out speakers in their fields. They lead a packed program of pre-show learning which also includes the Executive Meeting Forum, the Association Leadership Forum and She Means Business, a joint event by IMEX and TW magazine, supported by MPI.

• Janet Sperstad, Faculty Director at Madison College and Guy Bigwood, Managing Director of the Global Destination Sustainability Movement will together lead a session: The future we want: Catalyzing a regenerative revolution. This will build on the IMEX research they co-authored which covered the nature of space and how to include the principles of the circular economy into event design.

• Ruud Janssen and Roel Frissen founders of the Event Design Collective take a long term look at event design. In their session, DESIGN to CHANGE – Elevating your abilities to look and act beyond the now, they will issue a call to arms to adopt a future-focused outlook.

• What if event planners shift away from demographics and embrace core human values to create truly powerful events? This is the question asked by David Allison founder of Valuegraphics. His ground-breaking global dataset demonstrates why it’s our values – not demographics – that drive and influence behavior and decision-making. Listen to the IMEX Podcast interview with David here.

• The final Headliner will take attendees on a trip into the wilderness. Daniel Fox, explorer, nature photographer, wildlife enthusiast and author shares his off-grid experiences in The FOX Rules: What my time in the wilderness taught me about managing risks, uncertainty, change and how to apply those lessons to live a more abundant life.

