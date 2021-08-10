Three direct flights from Moscow arrived in the two Egyptian resort cities on Monday.

Hurghada welcomed two tourist flights from Russia.

Sharm el-Sheikh welcomed first flight from Russia in 6 years.

Egypt’s Civil Aviation Ministry announced that three direct flights from Moscow arrived in two Egyptian resort cities yesterday, with Hurghada welcoming two of them and Sharm el-Sheikh hosting another one.

Flights From Russia to Egypt Red Sea Resorts Resume

Russia finally ended its Egypt flight ban that had lasted almost six years, following the explosion of a Russian passenger jet that killed all 224 people on board, and resumed direct flights from Moscow to Egyptian Red Sea resorts of Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday.

“The three flights marked a beginning of a new stage for resuming the Russian tourism to the two Red Sea resort cities of Hurghada and Sharm El-Sheikh,” Egypt’s Civil Aviation Ministry said in a statement.

The Russian planes were welcomed by ceremonial water salute as a tradition of receiving new flights after landing, while the airport staff received the visitors with roses, souvenirs, and folklore music.

The direct flights to the Red Sea resorts are supplements to the ongoing daily flights between Cairo and Moscow, with the aim of attracting the largest possible number of Russian tourists to Egypt, Abul-Enein, CEO of EgyptAir Airlines said.

There are seven direct Egyptian flights to the Red Sea resort cities per week, and each can accommodate 301 passengers to meet the expected demand of Russian tourists, while the Russian airliners organize five flights in the same duration, he said.

Russia ranks among the most important tourist markets to Egypt, as the number of its tourists to Egypt surpassed 3.1 million in 2014, nearly 33 percent of the total inbound tourists that year, said Lamia Kamel, assistant minister of Tourism and Antiquities for Promotion.

She confirmed that all staff in hotels, entertainment areas and museums have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

“The Russian tourists were excited to return to Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh to enjoy the sunny beaches, the remarkable weather, as well as sea activities,” Kamel said.

More tourist flow will contribute to creating new jobs in Egypt, especially during the pandemic, with the number of direct flights from Russia to Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh eventually rising to 20 per week.

In October 2015, Russia suspended direct flights to Egyptian airports following a Russian plane crash in North Sinai. Since then, Egypt has worked on upgrading its safety and security measures at all airports nationwide.

In April 2018, Russia resumed flights between Moscow and Cairo, but maintained a ban on flights to Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh.