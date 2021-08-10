Business Travel News Government Affairs Health News Hospitality Industry News Hotels & Resorts International Visitor News Other Thailand travel news Tourism News Travel Destination Update Travel News

Thailand Blind to COVID-19 Surge: Pushes Phuket Sandbox

7 mins ago
6 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
Phuket Sandbox income more important than health
Written by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

Despite the surge of COVID-19 cases all over Thailand, a Center for Economic Situation Administration (CESA) spokesman, Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, said today that the Phuket Sandbox campaign must continue with constant adjustments made to address challenges.

  1. Phuket sold 335,000 hotel night stays for the period July-September under the Sandbox campaign.
  2. The total revenue target is 8.9 billion baht (US$265.9 million) during this three-month time period.
  3. The Phuket Sandbox since it kicked off has already generated around 1 billion baht (US$29.9 million).

The argument is that the campaign at its present stage has already helped create jobs, while preparing attractions for the usual peak tourism season towards the end of the year. The government is calling the outcome of the Phuket Sandbox campaign positive, moving forward to reopen the country for vaccinated tourists, starting with the island province of Phuket.

Wangboonkongchana said the government expects the campaign to see increased activity in August and September, with the target for visitors set at 100,000 persons in July-September, and a total revenue target of 8.9 billion baht (US$265.9 million) in the same period. He called for local villagers to be good hosts to visitors, giving them a good impression while ensuring their safety.

Thailand’s pilot tourism reopening campaign Phuket Sandbox has already generated around 1 billion baht (US$29.9 million) in cash flow since it opened last month and so far welcomed around 17,000 international arrivals, while a total of 335,000 hotel night stays have been booked for the period July-September.

