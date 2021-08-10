Your ‘Right to Die From COVID-19’ must be guaranteed

Anti-Vaccination Insanity echoed by Senator Pauline Hanson

Senator Pauline Hanson claims that COVID-19 vaccines have not been properly tested.

HE Pauline Hanson is known for controversial statements regarding immunization program. She is a anti vax supporter.

Hanson’s comments slammed by health professionals and mocked online.

The leader of the Australian right-wing One Nation party, Senator Pauline Hanson, declared that that business and the government should not “coerce or bully” people into getting vaccinated and that people must have an option to reject COVID-19 vaccination, even if they die from the virus.

It appears such movements are ongoing also in the UK and other countries.

“Give people the opportunity, have the vaccines… and if people, like myself, who hasn’t had the vaccine, then I get COVID-19 and I die from it, that’s my choice,” Hanson said.

Claiming that COVID-19 vaccines have not been properly tested, the senator said that she ‘”won’t be bullied or threatened into having a vaccine.”

Hanson keeps insisting she was right even when told that existing vaccines have passed the necessary trials and pose a much lower risk to health compared to getting infected with the virus.

Hanson is known for making controversial statements regarding the ongoing immunization program. Last month, producers at a popular Sydney radio show chose to ‘bleep’ out some of her anti-vaccination remarks during an interview that was broadcast with a 30-second delay.

Hanson’s comments were slammed by health professionals and widely mocked online with commenters saying that by spreading anti-vaccination messages Hanson endangers the lives of others. “A dangerous fool,” one person wrote online.

Vaccination will be mandatory for all residential aged-care workers in Australia from September 17. However, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced today that the country’s government has no plans for a wider vaccine mandate.

“We know there is an in-built incentive in a vaccine,” the PM said. “You’re less likely to get [the virus], you’re less likely to get seriously ill and less likely to give it to a friend.”

So far, 22.5% of Australians aged over 16 have been fully vaccinated and 44.2% have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the government.