French Police Vaccine Pass Raids Empty Paris Cafés

by Harry Johnson
en English
Written by Harry Johnson

Many sidewalk cafés were sitting completely empty as their regular customers chose instead to sit on public benches outside.

  • Macron extends vaccine pass to restaurants.
  • Those without the pass face a €135 fine.
  • The fine increases to €9,000 for a repeat offense.

Today, French President Emmanuel Macron’s government extended the controversial ‘pass sanitaire’ mandate to dining venues, including the outdoor ones, disregarding the weekend of mass protests across France.

French police have begun to enter cafés and restaurants and enforcing the vaccination pass requirement, resulting in many of their tables being empty during the usually busy lunchtime, as the French public lunched on public benches instead.

French Police Vaccine Pass Raids Empty Paris Cafés

Restaurant and café patrons without the pass face a €135 ($158) fine, which would increase to €9,000 ($10,560) for a repeat offense.

By lunchtime, many sidewalk cafés were sitting completely empty as their regular customers chose instead to sit on public benches outside – according to a multitude of photos and comments posted on social media, anyway.

Social media videos and photos showed outdoor venues with few diners on the Champs Élysées, Paris’ main thoroughfare.  

There were photos of empty tables right across the city at times when such places would ordinarily be full.

French Police Vaccine Pass Raids Empty Paris Cafés

The famous Grande Brasserie, near the Bastille square, had a few customers inside, but no one out on its patio.

The pass, introduced by Macron to compel vaccinations against Covid-19, has been mandatory for entrance to museums, movie theaters, swimming pools, and other venues since July 21. The courts have also ruled that it was constitutional to mandate vaccinations for healthcare workers, some of whom have gone on strike in protest.

Facing a rising number of COVID-19 cases attributed to the Delta variant of the virus, the French authorities have pressed hard to vaccinate everyone. Meanwhile, vaccine makers Pfizer and Moderna have drastically increased the price of their vaccines in the European Union.

