Sandals, Wyndham, Marriott & Hilton: The American Dream Vacation Curaçao Style

The Dutch Caribbean island of Curaçao has recently seen a surge of new and re-branded hotel developments backed by the world’s top hospitality brands, as well as expanded flight routes. From a fully renovated Marriott to upscale all-inclusive options like Dreams and Sandals, as well as newly flagged properties like Trademark by Wyndham and Curio by Hilton Collection, Curaçao is proud to offer differentiated new accommodations that cater to an increased influx of North American travelers.

Curaçao Booms with New Hotels, Expanded Flights for US and Canadian Travelers

This has been a strong year for the island’s expansion with brands like Sandals, Wyndham and Hilton all planting a flag in Curaçao.

In early 2021, Sandals Resorts International announced that it will transform the current Santa Barbara Beach & Golf Resort into Sandals® Royal Curaçao. Set to begin in late 2021, the transformation will initially include 350-luxurious rooms and suites stretched along the Spanish Water Bay and the Caribbean Sea, with further expansion planned in the coming years. Conceptual plans for the resort include adding key elements for the signature Sandals experience, including new expansive pools, a variety of dining options, lavish accommodations, and newly constructed River Suites. Guests will also have access to the neighboring 18-hole Pete Dye championship golf course, two onsite marinas and a 38,000-square-feet indoor and outdoor event and meeting space – the largest on the island upon completion. The Sandals® Royal Curaçao goes on sale Aug. 4, 2021 and is set to open fully on April 14, 2022.

In May 2021, Kunuku Aqua Resort became a part of the Trademark Collection by Wyndham portfolio, a collection of soft-branded upper-midscale and above hotels that maintain their independent spirit and individuality. The resort is currently undergoing exterior and interior upgrades, including all rooms and apartments, set to be completed in 2022.

Finally, in June 2021, Hilton announced the signing of the newly opened Mangrove Beach Corendon Curaçao Resort as the newest property to join its Curio Collection by Hilton portfolio. Owned by Corendon Group, the all-inclusive resort is expected to convert in September 2021 and will re-establish Hilton’s presence on the island. In its next chapter as a Curio Collection property, Mangrove Beach Corendon Curaçao Resort will offer curated experiences for adventurous travelers, while also catering for those in search of a tranquil Caribbean retreat.