Tourism to Guatemala and Cancun became much easier

TAG Airlines will start operations in Mexico from August, with flights that will connect to the cities of Guatemala and Tapachula, from August 13, and Guatemala and Cancun, from August 19. Passengers will have the option of a direct flight reducing times and costs, the new route will benefit tourists and busines traveling to both destinations. Guatemala as the Soul of the Earth and as the heart of the Mayan world, offers a wide diversity of natural attractions, archaeology, and gastronomy, among others.

Cancun has been emerging as a mane tourism destination in Mexico not only for Americans but for visitors from all across Central and South America, as well as Europe.

Connecting Cancun with Tapachula is a big improvement to connect Guatemala and the rest of the TAG network in Central America to this Mexican resort town.

Transportes Aéreos Guatemaltecos (TAG) is a private passenger and cargo airline with its headquarters in Zone 13 of Guatemala City, and with its main hub at La Aurora International Airport. It was founded in 1969 in Guatemala City

From 13 August, the new route Guatemala-Tapachula-Guatemala will attend the following itinerary with five weekly frequencies:

Flight skyway Frequency Schedules 220 Guatemala-Tapachula Monday-Friday 10:30-12:15 hrs 221 Tapachula-Guatemala Monday-Friday 14:00-13:45 hrs



Meanwhile, from August 19, the new Route Guatemala-Cancun-Guatemala will serve the following itinerary with four weekly frequencies:

Flight skyway Frequency Schedules 200 Guatemala-Cancún Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday 10:00-13:10 hrs

201 Cancún-Guatemala Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday 14:10-15:20 hrs

Julio Gamero, CEO of TAG Airlines, said that “the south-southeast region of Mexico is of great importance and attractiveness for leisure and business travelers, for its natural beauties, its cultural richness and the relevance that the region has for economic growth.”

“We are very proud to start operations in Mexico. An important economic catalyst will undoubtedly be the Mayan Train, which will become a cornerstone for the development of the south-southeast region, through the creation of jobs, the generation of investments and the promotion of tourism activity,” he added.

Gamero thanked the Mexican authorities of Quintana Roo and Chiapasfor their trust, as well as the Federal Ministry of Tourism, its business partners, and the Guatemalan Tourism Institute, which make it possible to make the strengthening of air connectivity between the two nations a reality.

TAG Airlines is a 100 percent Guatemalan company that for 50 years has maintained a firm commitment to air connectivity and development. It currently operates 27 daily flights in Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Belize, and now in Mexico, with a modern fleet of more than 20 aircraft.

In addition, TAG Airlines has a firm commitment to the protection of the health of its passengers, so in all its flights it implements strict hygiene and sanitization measures.