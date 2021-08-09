Seychelles Minister for Tourism Visits Tourism Establishments on Praslin

The Minister and Principal Secretary for Tourism visited nine establishments on Grand Anse Praslin. Aside from day visitors, 19% of Seychelles’ 384, 204 visitors chose to stay on Praslin during their time in Seychelles in 2019. Hoteliers expressed their gratitude for the meetings and for the opportunity to exchange information and the way forward.

The visits, which provide an opportunity for the Minister and his team to see the range of products on offer, started at Grand Anse Praslin and included nine establishments with a capacity of fewer than 20 rooms.

“The visits were very fruitful in confirming that the occupancy rates are extremely satisfactory for our small establishments with the majority of hoteliers saying they have enjoyed around 100% occupancy in the past months. It appears that there is a balanced distribution in where visitors to the destination choose to stay,” said Minister Radegonde.

Expressing his pleasure at being able to reaffirm his ministry’s commitment of to all partners in person, Minister Radegonde said, “The ministry is ready to assist partners to better their product and service delivery as well as provide assistance with their visibility and marketing in general.”

The Principal Secretary for Tourism, Mrs. Sherin Francis, who accompanied the minister on the visit, stated, “Our figures show that Praslin is one of the most visited islands of our destination. Aside from day visitors, 19% of our 384, 204 visitors chose to stay on Praslin during their time in Seychelles in 2019. This shows that the island is much appreciated by our visitors, and as we are focusing on enhancing our guests’ experience of the destination, we will ensure that the opinion of partners on Praslin are part of the decisions taken,” said Mrs. Francis.