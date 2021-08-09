Saint Lucia Names New Tourism Minister

Former Saint Lucian Diplomat represents the Castries South constituency in the House of Assembly for the Saint Lucia Labor Party.

Honorable Dr. Ernest Hilaire was sworn into Saint Lucia’s Cabinet of Ministers on August 5, 2021, to the portfolio of Minister for Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture and Information.

As part of his immediate order of business, the Minister will convene meetings with the tourism sector to include the Ministry of Tourism, Saint Lucia Tourism Authority and private sector organizations to gain visibility on the current plans. These meetings will provide meaningful insight and will ensure that the strategy set forth for promoting Saint Lucia is one which positions the destination for full recovery and sustainable growth.

Speaking on his appointment to the Cabinet of Ministers, Hon. Dr. Hilaire said: “Tourism is one of the main economic drivers of the Saint Lucian economy which strengthens our supply chain, promotes economic development and creates significant employment. Therefore, given my experience, coupled with the amalgamation of my portfolios which function interconnectedly with our tourism product, I look forward to serving wholeheartedly, with focus on further bolstering the tourism sector and placing people at the center of the sector.”

Hon. Dr. Hilaire served Saint Lucia as High Commissioner to the United Kingdom from 2012-2016 and added to his political experience are areas of sports, management and international relations. He has a track record in Cricket Management and served as the Chief Executive Officer of the West Indies Cricket Board.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree (Double Major) from Cave Hill Campus of the University of the West Indies in Political Science and Sociology. He also earned a Master of Philosophy degree in 1995, with a distinction in International Relations, from Darwin College, Cambridge University, England and went on to pursue a Ph.D. at the London School of Economics.

Honorable Dr. Ernest Hilaire also holds an Executive Diploma in Negotiations and Conflict Resolution from Notre Dame University.

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority wishes him the very best during his tenure and pledges our support towards the continued development of brand Saint Lucia under his leadership.