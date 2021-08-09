Breaking Travel News European travel news Government Affairs International Visitor News Other Responsible Tourism News Safety Terrorism and Crime for travelers: Tourism News Travel Destination Update Travel News Travel Wire News Trending News UK News

Violent Anti-Vax Rioters Storm BBC London Studios

1 hour ago
29 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
Select your language
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesexh Xhosayi Yiddishzu Zulu
Violent Anti-Vax Protestors Storm BBC London Studios
Violent Anti-Vax Protestors Storm BBC London Studios
Written by Harry Johnson

Protestors believe the country’s leadership is in cahoots with pharmaceutical companies and media outlets to deceive the British public about both the disease and the vaccines.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  • Protesters attack BBC Studios in London.
  • Anti-COVID Pass protesters clash with London police.
  • Londoners protest introduction of vaccine passports and vaccination of children.

Aggressive group of anti-COVID pass protesters attacked and attempted to break into BBC studios at Television Centre in West London.

Violent Anti-Vax Protestors Storm BBC London Studios

The rowdy crowd of Londoners opposing the government’s COVID-19 plans clashed with police, while trying to storm the building.

The dramatic confrontation at the entrance of the BBC studios was filmed by witnesses at the scene. The footage showed a dozen or so Metropolitan Police officers rushing to stop the demonstrators, who appeared intent on forcing their way in.

Tempers ran high as members of the protesting group then stood in a human chain in front of the police, telling fellow protesters to keep in line. The crowd, which quickly grew in numbers, started chanting, “Shame on you!”, but refrained from attempting to get inside again. A handful of children standing behind the crowd joined the chanting.

The Metropolitan Police said it was “aware of a group of demonstrators” outside the BBC studios in Wood Lane, White City.

“There have been no arrests, but officers are in attendance and will continue to monitor the situation,” a police spokesperson said.

The BBC said it would not comment on security issues. Livestream footage from the scene showed people inside the building placing tables next to some of the locked doors, which the protesters took as an attempt to barricade the entrances.

The demonstrators are mistrustful of the government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic – specifically the introduction of vaccine passports and the vaccination of children. They believe the country’s leadership is in cahoots with pharmaceutical companies and media outlets to deceive the British public about both the disease and the vaccines.

The BBC was apparently singled out for being a public-funded broadcaster – which, in the protesters’ view, is acting in the interest of the government rather than the British people.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Read us | Listen to us | Watch us |EventsSubscribe | Social Media|

Leave a Comment

subscibeyoutube
MENU