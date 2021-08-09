Airline News Airport news Aviation News Business Travel News Qatar Travel News rebuilding travel Tourism News Travel Destination Update Travel News Travel Wire News Zambia travel news Zimbabwe travel news

Flying to Zambia or Zimbabwe just became a lot faster and easier

16 mins ago
9 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
Add Comment
Select your language
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesexh Xhosayi Yiddishzu Zulu
QatarAirways Lusaka
QatarAirways welcome in Lusaka, Zambia
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

The African Tourism Board applauds Qatar Airways for its commitment to Africa and welcomes the new Doha to Lusaka and Harare flights. It’s now a lot easier and faster for passengers in America, Europe, India, Asia or the Middle East to connect through Doha, Qatar to get to both Zambia and ZImbabwe

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
African Tourism Board says Qatar Airways commitment will help the relaunch of tourism to Africa.

This is good news for the re-development of the travel and tourism industry in both Zambia and Zimbabwe, says African Tourism Board Chairman Cuthbert Ncube

The airline has demonstrated its steadfast commitment to Africa throughout the pandemic having significantly grown its network by adding four routes to Accra, Abidjan, Abuja, Luanda and restarting services to Alexandria, Cairo and Khartoum bringing its footprint to 27 destinations in 21 countries. Earlier this month, Qatar Airways also signed an interline agreement with RwandAir giving customers greater access to the combined networks of both airlines.

Qatar Airways now operates from Doha to Lusaka’s Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (LUN). This is Zambia’s largest city and commercial center.

 Lusaka is the gateway to experiencing Zambia’s legendary tourist attractions from the Victoria Falls which it shares with Zimbabwe, to game reserves and a variety of wildlife.

Meanwhile, Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe, will be served via Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport (HRE) is also a destination with rich culture, World Heritage-listed archaeological sites, and diverse natural landscapes. The aircraft was greeted in Lusaka and Harare by traditional water cannon salutes upon arrival.

Arvind Nayer, African Tourism Board ambassador, and CEO of Vintage Tours in Zimbabwe, and Cuthbert Ncube, Chairman of the African Tourism Board welcomed the recent expansion of Qatar Airways.

The airline has demonstrated its steadfast commitment to Africa throughout the pandemic having significantly grown its network by adding four routes to Accra, Abidjan, Abuja, Luanda and restarting services to Alexandria, Cairo and Khartoum bringing its footprint to 27 destinations in 21 countries. Earlier this month, Qatar Airways also signed an interline agreement with RwandAir giving customers greater access to the combined networks of both airlines.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “We have ambitious plans for Africa which is one of the fastest-growing economic regions of the world, with rising consumer demand and an abundance of natural resources. We see enormous potential in not just outbound travel from Zimbabwe and Zambia, but also inbound traffic from India, UK, and the Americas. We look forward to strengthening trade and tourism links between Zimbabwe and Zambia, and destinations on the Qatar Airways network, and steadily grow these routes to support the recovery of tourism and trade in the region.”

Businesses and traders will also benefit from the airline’s cargo offering, allowing more than 30 tonnes of cargo capacity per week, each way to support the two countries’ exports such as vegetables and flowers to destinations on the Qatar Airways network such as London, Frankfurt and New York and multiple points in China.  Imports will consist of pharmaceuticals, automotive and technology equipment.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Read us | Listen to us | Watch us |EventsSubscribe | Social Media|

Leave a Comment

subscibeyoutube
MENU