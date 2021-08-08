Best cities for shopping: Top 10 destinations that tourists love

As an increasing amount of people have their vaccines for covid-19, travelling is on the rise again, tourists are starting to reappear in many cities over the world. When deciding on a travelling destination, many aspects come into play depending on preferences and budget. For tourists who are looking for a great shopping experience on their trip we have listed some of the best cities to visit this year.

Online shopping vs In-store shopping

Our options for shopping are bigger now than ever before. While some people still prefer visiting real shops, others order their goods and services online. Most people, however, prefer a mix of both. We order groceries to fill up the fridge, a new outfit for an upcoming event, and home décor like prints to personalize our homes.

With smartphones, laptops, and other technical devices in our lives, the internet is easily accessible every minute of our lives. While online shopping is very popular – and will continue to be a great option for many of our wants and needs – the demand for in-store shopping also stays strong.

What defines a good shopping city?

The shopping experience attracts tourists to cities all over the world. Every city offers a unique scene, but most have some things in common. They’re usually large cities, with a variety of different shops and a mix of shopping centers with big chains and charming streets with local boutiques.

Prices vary depending on which country the city is located in, and where the tourist comes from. Popular shopping cities offer shops ranging from low-price to luxury. The general experience matters, too. Places like New York City and Paris offer so much to see, as well as plenty of choices for accommodation and dining.

Most popular cities for shopping

Tourists, who love shopping, where do they go? Here are some of the currently best destinations.

London

Millions of tourists visit the capital of England each year. The city offers big shopping centers like Westfield, luxury shopping at Harrods, good deals at different street markets, and plenty of charming shops. Tea, clothes, and souvenirs are some of the more popular items to buy here. Oxford Street and Covent Garden are busy shopping areas.

Hong Kong

Tourists in Hong Kong have a seemingly endless supply of shopping opportunities. The city has both high-end brands in big shopping centers and interesting items in street markets. Kowloon is one of the most popular shopping areas. Tourists who are looking for a bargain will have plenty of opportunities at for example Temple Street and Jade Market.

New York City

New York City is full of shopping districts, with Fifth Avenue being one of the most famous. Window shopping is great too – especially when Christmas approaches and the city is full of decorations. Greenwich Village, The Lower East Side, SoHo, and Madison Avenue all offer unique shopping experiences.

More popular shopping destinations:

Milan

Sydney

San Francisco

Paris

Los Angeles

Dubai

Tokyo

These ten cities attract millions of visitors every year. Many of these tourists fly home with their suitcases significantly more filled up than they were upon arrival.

