Breaking Travel News Business Travel News European travel news Government Affairs Health News International Visitor News Other Responsible Tourism News Safety Tourism News Travel Destination Update Travel News Travel Wire News Trending News UK News

Hundreds of Vaccinated People Hospitalized In UK with Delta

20 mins ago
18 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
Select your language
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesexh Xhosayi Yiddishzu Zulu
Hundreds of Vaccinated People Hospitalized In UK with Delta
Hundreds of Vaccinated People Hospitalized In UK with Delta
Written by Harry Johnson

Experts warn that ‘vaccines do not eliminate all risk’ of the highly contagious Delta variant that now accounts for 99 percent of all COVID-19 infections in the UK.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  • There are early signs that jabs may not stop Delta transmission.
  • All vaccines in use in the UK require recipients to receive two doses to be fully inoculated.
  • About 75 percent of the UK’s adult population has received two shots to date.

In its latest coronavirus update, Public Health England (PHE) warned about early indications that people who have been vaccinated may be able to transmit the Delta variant of COVID-19 as easily as those who have not received any shots.

Hundreds of Vaccinated People Hospitalized In UK with Delta

According to PHE release, hundreds of fully vaccinated people in UK have been hospitalized with the highly contagious Delta COVID-19 variant.

From July 19 to August 2, 55.1% of the 1,467 people hospitalized with the Delta variant were unvaccinated, PHE said, while 34.9% – or 512 people – had received two doses.

July 19 was the date when the lockdown restrictions were significantly eased in UK.

All vaccines in use in the United Kingdom – those produced by AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech – require recipients to receive two doses to be fully inoculated.

About 75 percent of the UK’s adult population has received two shots to date.

“As more of the population gets vaccinated, we will see a higher relative percentage of vaccinated people in hospital,” PHE said.

Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, said the hospitalization figures showed “once again how important it is that we all come forward to receive both doses of the vaccine as soon as we are able to do so”.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Page 1 of 2 Prev Next
Read us | Listen to us | Watch us |EventsSubscribe | Social Media|

Leave a Comment

subscibeyoutube
MENU