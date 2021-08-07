There are early signs that jabs may not stop Delta transmission.

In its latest coronavirus update, Public Health England (PHE) warned about early indications that people who have been vaccinated may be able to transmit the Delta variant of COVID-19 as easily as those who have not received any shots.

Hundreds of Vaccinated People Hospitalized In UK with Delta

According to PHE release, hundreds of fully vaccinated people in UK have been hospitalized with the highly contagious Delta COVID-19 variant.

From July 19 to August 2, 55.1% of the 1,467 people hospitalized with the Delta variant were unvaccinated, PHE said, while 34.9% – or 512 people – had received two doses.

July 19 was the date when the lockdown restrictions were significantly eased in UK.

All vaccines in use in the United Kingdom – those produced by AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech – require recipients to receive two doses to be fully inoculated.

About 75 percent of the UK’s adult population has received two shots to date.

“As more of the population gets vaccinated, we will see a higher relative percentage of vaccinated people in hospital,” PHE said.

Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, said the hospitalization figures showed “once again how important it is that we all come forward to receive both doses of the vaccine as soon as we are able to do so”.