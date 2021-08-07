India Tourism Going All Out Through Film, Sports, Religion, Staycations, Workations

A package of INR 200 crores has been arranged for COVID-affected service providers like adventure tour operators and river guides, among others. Planning is taking place in districts all over India to revive tourism through varied means such as film and sports, religion, and staycations and workations. FICCI Chair said travel, tourism, and hospitality were the first to suffer and probably will be the last to recover.

Addressing the Valedictory session of the 2nd Travel, Tourism & Hospitality e-Conclave: Resilience & The Road to Recovery organized by FICCI, Mr. Maharaj, the Cabinet Minister for Irrigation, Flood Control, Minor Irrigation, Rainwater Harvesting, Water Management, Indo-Nepal Uttarakhand River Projects, Tourism, Pilgrimage & Religious Fairs, Culture, said that various policies have been undertaken by the state to help the sector revive.

“Among the various policies and subsidies that the state has undertaken, the state offers policies to attract and support the film industry to shoot in Uttarakhand. Additionally, we have provided a subsidy of INR 10 lakhs in hilly terrains and INR 7.5 lakhs in plains under the Deendayal Homestay Yojana. 3,400 homestays have been registered so far under this scheme,” he said.

Further, speaking of the latest trends in tourism, Mr. Maharaj said that people are also now looking forward to staycations and workations. “Under the Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Yojana, we have started online registrations. We have also developed various circuits to boost local travel,” he said.