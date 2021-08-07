Israeli Tourists Land in Tanzania with More to Come

Tanzania tourism stakeholders are looking at this group of tourists as a turning point in bringing the industry back on track since the pandemic. Israel tourists prefer to visit wildlife parks while on holiday, making stops at Ngorongoro, Tarangire, Serengeti, and Mt. Kilimanjaro. Tanzania is hopeful this signals the opening up of tourism in Africa and is looking for other key source markets to follow suit, such as Europe and the US.

The tourists are part of around 1,000 tourists from Israel who are expected to visit Tanzania this month. Tanzania has been among the African countries that are attracting Israeli tourists who mostly prefer touring wildlife parks and the Indian Ocean island of Zanzibar.

In a span of just a few years, Israel has shot to the sixth position of the leading tourist source markets for Tanzania before the outbreak of the global COVID -19 pandemic.

Mr. Shlomo Carmel, an executive and founder of Another World Tour Company in Israel, said that his firm would organize flights for Israeli tourists to visit Tanzania every year. Tanzania is among African destinations which the company has been marketing to attract tourists from Israel, Europe, America, and other tourist source markets across the world.

Former Israel Prime Minister, Ehud Barak, visited Tanzania a few years ago, signaling the opening up of tourism doors for other Israeli holidaymakers to visit this African safari destination.