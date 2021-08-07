Livestream
Hope Flying in from Edelweiss for Tanzania Tourism High Season

10 mins ago
9 mins ago
by Adam Ihucha - eTN Tanzania
Tanzania Tourism High Season
Written by Adam Ihucha - eTN Tanzania

Switzerland leisure airline, Edelweiss Air, has announced it is adding Kilimanjaro, Zanzibar, and Dar es Salaam, as new destinations in Tanzania beginning in October of this year.

  1. These new flights are offering a ray of hope to the country’s multi-billion-dollar tourism industry.
  2. Edelweiss, a sister company of Swiss International Air Lines, is also a member of the Lufthansa Group.
  3. Lufthansa has nearly 20 million customers in its base around the world, bringing a way to reach more potential passengers.

From October 8, 2021, Edelweiss will be flying direct from Zurich to Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA), a major gateway to Tanzania’s northern tourism circuit, twice a week, with high-end tourists from Europe to grace the tourism peak season. 

“Then it goes on to Zanzibar, but only once a week, because from October 12, 2021, there will be an alternative flight to Dar es Salam on the other day of traffic,” the Swiss Tanzania’s General Manager, Mr. André Bonjour, told tour operators in Tanzania’s designated safari capital of Arusha recently.

As it stands, Edelweiss Air offers Tanzania’s $2.6 billion tourism industry a strategic boost to achieve its target of attracting 5 million tourists and generating $6 billion in foreign exchange in 2025.

“To add 3 destinations in Tanzania during toughest times, is not only a vote of confidence to the country, but also a boost to its travel industry to realize its target of 5 million tourists in 2025,” he explained. 

The Tanzania Association of Tour Operators (TATO)’s chairman, Mr. Wilbard Chambulo, said the tourism industry welcomes Edelweiss Air with open arms and he commended the timing.

The TATO boss added: “The deal means to open-up endless opportunities not only for our members, but the entire tourism value chain as Swiss will promote and market Tanzania destinations to the higher-end Swiss and other clientele.”

