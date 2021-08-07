Livestream
Nordwind Airlines Restarts Direct Flight From St. Petersburg To Stuttgart

1 hour ago
59 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

The air service between St. Petersburg and Stuttgart will open from August 22 on Sundays.

  • Nordwind Airlines will also launch a flight to Hannover from August 18.
  • Nordwind Airlines will launch a flight to Frankfurt am Main from August 19.
  • Flights to Hannover will be made weekly on Wednesdays and to Frankfurt am Main on Thursdays.

Northern Capital Gateway, the management company of Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg, Russia announced that Russian leisure carrier Nordwind Airlines will launch direct flights from the Pulkovo Airport to Germany’s Stuttgart starting on August 22, 2021.

“The air service between St. Petersburg and Stuttgart will open from August 22 on Sundays. The flight time will be about three hours,” the company said.

This is a new destination for the airport since the time when coronavirus-related restrictions were introduced, the press service of Northern Capital Gateway said.

Nordwind Airlines will also launch two more scheduled flights to Germany, to Hannover from August 18 and to Frankfurt am Main from August 19.

Flights to Hannover will be operated weekly on Wednesdays and to Frankfurt am Main on Thursdays.

