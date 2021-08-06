A man with knife went on a stabbing spree on Tokyo train.

The attack took place on an Odakyu Electric Railway line late on Friday.

One of the victims was gravely injured after getting stabbed multiple times.

A man is in police custody tonight after going on a stabbing spree on Tokyo Odakyu Electric Railway line commuter train.

At least ten people were wounded in the attack that took place late Friday in Tokyo’s southwestern suburb of Setagaya.

Ten people wounded in a stabbing rampage on Tokyo commuter train

While initial reports indicated that four people had been injured in the attack, the figure later increased to ten victims, according to local media citing Setagaya’s fire department.

The Tokyo Fire Department said nine of the 10 injured passengers were taken to nearby hospitals, while the 10th was able to walk away. All of those injured were conscious, fire department officials said.

Immediately after the incident, the train stopped between two stations, with the suspect reportedly jumping off and escaping on foot. It was not immediately clear who pulled the train’s emergency brake.

The suspect fled the train, leaving behind both his knife and a mobile phone.

The incident triggered a manhunt, with male suspect, in his 20s, having finally been detained by police after he turned himself in at a nearby convenience store, telling the manager he was the perpetrator of the attack. The motives of the attacker are still unknown.

Violent crime is rare in Japan, and the attack comes with the capital on heightened security alert as it hosts the Olympic Games.

The incident has caused major disruption on the Odakyu railway, with operations suspended up and down the line from the two affected stations.