Seychelles to Welcome Back Cruise Ships in November 2021

Island Sky, operated by London-based Noble Caledonia, is a relatively small cruise ship with a carrying capacity of 118 passengers; a regular sight in the Seychelles waters prior to the pandemic, she will be calling at four of the Seychelles outer islands, namely Aldabra, Assomption, Farquhar and Cosmoledo. MS Island Sky will be followed by other small cruise ships throughout the season.

The Principal Secretary for Civil Aviation, Ports & Marine, Mr. Alan Renaud, has said that throughout 2020, working in collaboration with the health authorities, tourism department, the port authority, and the tourism industry, the department, have implemented new procedures to allow the safe resumption of cruise ship visits to Seychelles.



PS Renaud said that to facilitate the restart of cruise ship operations, the Department of Civil Aviation, Ports & Marine has developed a COVID-19 Company and Cruise Ship Checklist for cruise ship operators, and a parallel COVID-19 Port Management Plan for the authorities to be introduced next month. The complementary documents have been based on guidance published jointly by the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention Control (ECDC) and endorsed by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), and adopt a goal-based approach, identifying measures to be taken on board ships and ashore to ensure safe operations.



“The documents outline the respective responsibilities of local agencies and the cruise ships in relation to COVID-19 matters, identification of critical resources and personnel, the passenger and terminal arrangements at all ports of call, the contingencies in case of a COVID-19 outbreak, the protection of communities visited by the ship, and, generally, the coordination between cruises and ports in relation to COVID-19,” PS Renaud said.



The department will also be rolling out a maritime version of the present travel authorization system, which will be adapted to the cruise ships and yachts, serving simultaneously as a health protection system as well as an enhanced border control system for incoming vessels. The maritime edition will be integrated with the ships’ systems and make it a seamless, paperless, touchless process for both embarking and disembarking guests and the ships themselves.