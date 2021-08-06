Livestream
Virgin Atlantic Launches Twice-Weekly Flights to The Bahamas

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
London to Nassau Bahamas
Written by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation is thrilled to announce that Virgin Atlantic Airlines will operate two flights per week from London Heathrow Airport to Nassau, Bahamas, beginning November 20, 2021.

  1. There is a growing demand among U.K. travelers seeking a tropical, Bahamian escape.
  2. Virgin Atlantic’s upcoming flights commence on Saturday, November 20 of this year.
  3. This is the perfect time to plan an escape to the sunny and warm Bahamas from the upcoming cold fall season in the United Kingdom.

With travel restrictions easing around the world, The Bahamas looks forward to continuing welcoming guests back to its shores.

“We are incredibly thrilled about Virgin Atlantic’s new, twice-weekly airlift services from London’s Heathrow Airport,” said Minister of Tourism & Aviation, the Hon. Dionisio D’Aguilar.

“There is a growing demand among U.K. travelers seeking a tropical, Bahamian escape. We look forward to welcoming them to our beautiful shores to experience what makes our country a unique Caribbean destination unlike any other.”

Travelers on Virgin Atlantic’s upcoming flights—commencing November 20—can expect the very best of what The Bahamas has to offer. While on island, wanderlusters will find ultimate relaxation and exhilarating adventure through the destination’s rich culture, decadent sea-to-table dining and beautiful natural wonders. From secret sandbars and secluded pink-sand beaches, to deep blue hole diving and swimming with the pigs, there is truly something for everyone to enjoy. Not to mention, Downtown Nassau offers 20 square blocks of monuments, murals, and museums for those looking to immerse themselves in The Bahamas centuries-old history.  Flights will go on sale August 11, 2021, with return Economy flights starting at $990.

Those looking to book their next vacation, whether in Nassau or island hopping throughout the Out Islands, can head to www.bahamas.com/deals-packages or check with their hotel representatives to learn more about the deals and packages available in the coming months.  

