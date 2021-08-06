Livestream
Italy Expands List Of Activities Requiring Vaccination Pass

by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

The Green Pass will be mandatory for teachers, university students, and people traveling using long-distance public transport from September 1.

  • Italy’s Green Pass is a digital or paper document that shows if someone has received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, has tested negative, or has recovered from the virus. 
  • The ID became mandatory for most business and cultural venues on August 6.
  • Businesses neglecting to enforce the rule can result in fines for both customers and venues ranging from €400 to €1,000.

Italian officials announced that the country’s government has expanded the list of routine activities that will now require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative coronavirus status.

Italy Expands List Activities Requiring Vaccination Pass

Per today’s announcement, Italy’s Green Pass will be mandatory for teachers, university students, and people traveling via long-distance public transport from September 1. 

Italy’s Health Minister Roberto Speranza said the decision to widen the rule to apply to schools and public transport was designed to “avoid closures and to safeguard freedom.”  

The Green Pass is a digital or paper document that shows if someone has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, has tested negative, or has recovered from the coronavirus infection, and is similar to the health certificate recently rolled out by France.

The Green Pass became mandatory for most Italian business and cultural venues, including museums, stadiums, cinemas, gyms and indoor seating areas at bars and restaurants, on August 6.

Failure to enforce new regulation can result in fines for both customers and venues ranging from €400 to €1,000 ($470 to $1,180). Institutions that repeatedly violate the provision risk being closed by authorities for up to 10 days.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has taken aggressive measures to increase COVID-19 vaccination rate and pace in his country. In March, the prime minister ordered the jab to be made mandatory for all health workers. The government has billed the health pass as a way to further drive up vaccination rates. 

Italy registered 27 coronavirus-linked deaths on Thursday, compared to 21 the day before, the country’s Health Ministry reported, while the number of new cases rose to 7,230 from 6,596. Italy and numerous other countries have pointed to the more transmissible Delta variant to justify its controversial new control measures.

