Livestream
Airline News Airport news Breaking Travel News Business Travel News European travel news Hungary travel news International Visitor News rebuilding travel Responsible Tourism News Tourism News Transportation News Travel News Travel Wire News UK News

Wizz Air Capacity Ramp-Up Could Bear Fruit

29 mins ago
27 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
Select your language
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesexh Xhosayi Yiddishzu Zulu
Wizz Air Capacity Ramp-Up Could Bear Fruit
Wizz Air Capacity Ramp-Up Could Bear Fruit
Written by Harry Johnson

With most European countries allowing unrestricted entry for fully vaccinated travelers, the continent is set for heightened demand as short-haul travel confidence builds, which is great for the European centric airline.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  • Wizz Air aims to operate at pre-pandemic capacity throughout August.
  • Low-cost flights are set to be in demand.
  • Wizz Air could be a European powerhouse this summer.

Wizz Air’s bet on a European traffic rebound could pay dividends for the carrier. Low-cost flights are set to be in demand, and the ultra-low-cost carrier could be a European powerhouse this summer.

Wizz Air Capacity Ramp-Up Could Bear Fruit

Wizz Air’s low fares will be in demand as it aims to operate at pre-pandemic capacity throughout August. Recent poll highlighted low-cost carriers’ strong position to capture pent-up demand, as 52% of global respondents rated price/value as the top factor when selecting an airline brand.

Wizz Air’s low fares and extensive network will make it one of the most attractive operators this summer. With most European countries allowing unrestricted entry for fully vaccinated travelers, the continent is set for heightened demand as short-haul travel confidence builds, which is great for the European centric airline.

The latest consumer survey (Q2 2021) has shown only a 2% fall in consumer financial concerns, with 85% of global respondents still ‘extremely’, ‘slightly’, or ‘quite’ concerned about their personal financial position, compared to 87% in the Q1 2021 survey.

Across H1 2021, many travelers’ financial positions remained unchanged. Travelers will be more likely to seek the cheapest travel option in the near term to save cash as budgets remain tight. Wizz Air’s strong return will likely bear fruit. By returning to near-full capacity, travelers will be spoilt for choice, and Wizz Air will become a carrier known for its extensive network this summer. Many competitors, including Alitalia and Norwegian Air Shuttle, have reduced flights, and pulled out of markets, leaving gaps that offer Wizz Air a prime opportunity to build brand recognition and become a pandemic winner.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Page 1 of 2 Prev Next
Read us | Listen to us | Watch us |EventsSubscribe | Social Media|

Leave a Comment

Sandals Resorts | Beaches  Resorts | Jamaica Tourism Board | Bahamas Tourism Board|  Seychelles Tourism Board | Malta Tourism Board | Nepal Tourism Board | Guam Visitors Bureau | FRAPORTEtihad AirwaysSaudia|Centara Hotels & Resorts | Euro Expo Vienna|  Reed Exhibitions | IMEX | travel domains | Uniglobe | SunX | Green Globe | Korean Tourism Board | Government of Bahrain |Asian Leadership Forum | Elite Products Intl. | Uganda Tourism Board | Travel Manitoba | Northern Cape Tourism Authority | The Kingdom of Eswatini
MENU