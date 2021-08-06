Livestream
Ryanair beefs up Budapest route with new Shannon connection

1 hour ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

The twice-weekly link launches on 1 November and will mean the Irish airline operates 81% of Budapest’s services to Ireland.

  • Ryanair confirms Budapest route expansion.
  • New flight provides an important addition to the Hungarian gateway’s connectivity to Ireland.
  • New service will be important in enhancing Budapest’s connectivity across Ireland.

This winter Budapest Airport will increase its Irish network with Ryanair, as the ultra-low-cost carrier has confirmed a new connection to Shannon.

The twice-weekly link launches on 1 November and will mean the Irish airline operates 81% of Budapest’s services to Ireland. It also provides an important addition to the Hungarian gateway’s connectivity to Ireland, with Shannon at the heart of the Wild Atlantic Way tourism trail on the country’s west coast.

Balázs Bogáts, Head of Airline Development, Budapest Airport comments: “Ryanair’s confirmed expansion of our route map completely supports our forward-looking focus to not only re-establish our network, but also further develop tourism and business links alike.”

Bogáts adds: “Joining our popular operations to Dublin, this service will be hugely important in enhancing our connectivity across Ireland.”

