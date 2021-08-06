India Drafting New National Tourism Policy

This new tourism policy will provide proper response, investments, and support from village gram panchayats to governments. A draft strategy is also in the works for the development of the MICE tourism industry. The Minister said there is a need to focus energies on not just reviving the sector but making this sector one of the drivers to revive the economy.

“The government is in the process of drafting a new National Tourism Policy in India. I urge all stakeholders to participate in preparing the new National Tourism Policy,” Mr. Reddy stated.

Addressing the “2nd Travel, Tourism & Hospitality E Conclave – Resilience & The Road to Recovery,” organized virtually by FICCI, Mr. Reddy said: “Once we adopt the new policy, it will be helpful, particularly for the stakeholders. Through this policy, we will get proper response, investments, and support from village gram panchayats to governments.”

Mr. Reddy also stated that they have also put up a draft strategy for the development of MICE tourism and all stakeholders should come forward and share their opinion. “Stakeholders must also impress upon the state governments to give industry status to tourism as this will greatly help in developing the sector, particularly the infrastructure. To achieve the true potential of tourism, the fundamental requirement is to ensure coordination at every level of the activity. We need to have a pro-active approach from every stakeholder including the industry, state government, and central government,” he added.

Speaking on the various initiatives taken by the government, Mr. Reddy said that the central government plays an important role in developing a strong visitor economy which is evident from the fact that the Ministry of Tourism has also undertaken a slew of initiatives, such as the Incredible India 2.0 campaign focusing on niche tourism products including wellness and adventure tourism, as well as investment into the industry through schemes, such as PRASHAD and Swadesh Darshan along with extension of the e-visa to 169 countries, which has proven to be successful in increasing the number of foreign and domestic visitors in India.