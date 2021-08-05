Airline News Airport news Breaking Travel News Business Travel News Health News International Visitor News Other rebuilding travel Responsible Tourism News Tourism News Transportation News Travel News Travel Wire News

Slow Recovery For Post-COVID Corporate Air Travel

4 days ago
4 days ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
Select your language
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesexh Xhosayi Yiddishzu Zulu
Slow Recovery For Post-COVID Corporate Air Travel
Slow Recovery For Post-COVID Corporate Air Travel
Written by Harry Johnson

With the COVID-19 outbreak forcing the corporate world to work on cost-cutting strategies, travel spend is expected to experience heightened management to discover newer cost-saving opportunities.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  • Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, companies are looking for ways to cut back on their expenses.
  • Pre-pandemic, corporate travelers represented about half of all major airline revenue.
  • Airline travel for business is expected to shrink permanently by 19 percent.

With revenues hit due to the COVID-19 outbreak, companies are looking for ways to cut back on their expenses. This has brought attention to corporate air travel. Pre-pandemic, corporate travelers represented about half of all major airline revenue, amounting to 1.7 percent of the global GDP. However, owing to the ongoing crisis, airline travel for business is expected to shrink permanently by 19 percent.

Slow Recovery For Post-COVID Corporate Air Travel

When travel restrictions were imposed worldwide, businesses replaced direct meetings with virtual ones to contain the pandemic’s spread. Many businesses adapted to virtual meetings and have realized that not all meetings must be in-person. Businesses have also realized huge cost savings on air travel spend.

In the future, airline travel will be a more mindful and thought-out way of traveling, allowing employees to have a better life balance and employers to have a better return on investment.

Companies are organizing virtual meetings and this model has become more preferred for many of them. They have realized that in-person meetings are not always required. The post-pandemic hybrid work model that combines face-to-face and virtual setups can make businesses successful while limiting the company’s travel costs. Employees should travel only when it is of utmost necessity. Here are some of the measures being taken by companies to reduce airline business travel and bolster revenue:

  • Cost management: Almost every industry is facing difficulty due to the pandemic to varying levels. In that, the companies are actively looking at revenue-generating measures wherever possible. Restricting business travel is at the top of their list, wherein they are canceling all non-essential travels.
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Page 1 of 2 Prev Next
Read us | Listen to us | Watch us |EventsSubscribe | Social Media|

Leave a Comment

subscibeyoutube
MENU