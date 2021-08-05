Laos Extends Nationwide Lockdown Until August 18

Current nationwide lockdown, imposed on July 19, was set to expire on Tuesday.

The government of Laos announced that is has decided to extend the current nationwide COVID-19 lockdown until August 18 as the number of new coronavirus infections continued to rise.

Deputy Head of the Prime Minister’s Office, Thipphakone Chanthavongsa, told a press conference in Lao capital Vientiane on Tuesday that the lockdown will be extended as the COVID-19 situation in Laos is not yet fully under control and the situation in neighboring countries remained risky.

The current Laos nationwide lockdown, imposed on July 19, was set to expire on Tuesday.

The National Taskforce Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on Tuesday reported 237 new imported cases and 13 locally transmitted cases.

Among the imported cases,78 were reported in Lao capital Vientiane, 63 in Savannakhet, 48 in Champasak, 30 in Khammuan, 16 in Saravan, and two in Vientiane province.

As of Tuesday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Laos reached 7,015 with seven deaths.

A total of 3,616 COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.