Delta Resumes Nonstop Atlanta-San José Flights

6 mins ago
4 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Restored connection with World’s Busiest Airport enhances global access for Silicon Valley’s Airport.

  • The overnight flight departs San José at 10:55 PM (PST), arriving in Atlanta approximately 4.5 hours later at 6:30 AM.
  • Delta Air Lines to use Boeing 757 aircraft on San José-Atlanta flights.
  • Delta Air Lines suspended service between SJC and ATL in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning tonight, travelers will enjoy even more access and ease when flying from San José to Atlanta. Officials at Norman Y. Mineta San José International Airport (SJC) announced today that daily nonstop service to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) resumes on Delta Air Lines this evening.

The overnight flight departs San José at 10:55 PM (PST) aboard a Boeing 757 aircraft, arriving in Atlanta approximately 4.5 hours later at 6:30 AM (EST).

Airport officials indicate that strong summer traffic, returning flights, and re-opened restaurants, shops, and concessions demonstrate resilience for SJC and its business partners. While the State of California has removed some COVID-19 requirements, travelers are still required to wear masks, and the Airport continues to encourage social distancing.

“Returning service to Atlanta represents a milestone in travel recovery,” said John Aitken, Director at Mineta San José International Airport. “It is Delta’s second resumption in as many weeks, and they have done a great job of planning and re-introducing key markets in tandem with increasing passenger volumes. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International is the busiest airport in the world, and we are pleased to reconnect with both the city of Atlanta and the worldwide network of destinations that it reaches.”

Atlanta returns to Delta’s air service roster at SJC following the resumption of nonstop service to Minneapolis-St. Paul (MSP) from SJC on July 19. Delta Air Lines suspended service between SJC and ATL in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related travel declines.

