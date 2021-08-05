$650 million venture financing of FlixMobility tops the list.

Total tourism & leisure industry cross border venture financing deals worth $1.5bn were announced globally in Q2 2021, led by $650m venture financing of FlixMobility.

Tourism & Leisure Cross-Border Financing Deals Total $1.5 Billion In Q2 2021

The value marked an increase of 421.4% over the previous quarter and a rise of 509.4% when compared with the last four-quarter average, which stood at $242.88m.

Comparing cross border deals value in different regions of the globe, Europe held the top position, with total announced deals worth $1bn in the period. At the country level, Germany topped the list in terms of deal value at $745.23m.

In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for tourism & leisure industry cross border venture financing deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then North America.

The top country in terms of cross border venture financing deals activity in Q2 2021 was the France with three deals, followed by Germany with three and India with three.

