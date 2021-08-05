Livestream
Cultural Travel News Human Rights News Other Tourism News Travel News

In a Pipe, In a Pigeon Shed: Where the Homeless Live

4 mins ago
3 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
Select your language
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesexh Xhosayi Yiddishzu Zulu
Where the homeless live
Written by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

With so many people out of work and many who have fallen behind on their rent or mortgage, homelessness is becoming even more of an epidemic due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  1. For the lucky ones, those who find themselves homeless are able to take up residence with family members in their homes.
  2. For those who have nowhere else to go, there are shelters, but space is very limited.
  3. So the ones who find themselves on the streets have found some unique ways to deal with their lack of shelter.

Probably the most common form of temporary housing is a tent. They spring up like little communities along sidewalks and in parks as quickly as mushrooms grow overnight. Many cities perform “sweeps” and force the homeless to leave, only to find new encampments relocated elsewhere the next day. It is a constant game of rolling the dice and moving across the Monopoly game board of homelessness.

Under bridges are common places where the homeless gather and actually often have quite elaborate communities. It helps to have some shelter overhead from the weather and also to be out of sight from prying eyes of the non-homeless. A number of these places are encampments, little towns, that are home base for literally a few hundred people.

In Your Car

For many recently homeless, they still have their car and take up residence there. Living in a vehicle is called Vehicular Homelessness, and it’s on the rise in cities across the US. There are more than 16,000 people living in their vehicles in Los Angeles, California, alone.

In some cities, laws have been passed to combat the homeless from sleeping overnight in their vehicles. Other cities with kinder hearts operate parking lots for people to park at night to sleep in their cars. The rumor mill has it that WalMart can be forgiving of cars spending the night in their parking lots.

In Boxes

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Page 1 of 2 Prev Next
Read us | Listen to us | Watch us |EventsSubscribe | Social Media|
Sandals Resorts | Beaches  Resorts | Jamaica Tourism Board | Bahamas Tourism Board|  Seychelles Tourism Board | Malta Tourism Board | Nepal Tourism Board | Guam Visitors Bureau | FRAPORTEtihad AirwaysSaudia|Centara Hotels & Resorts | Euro Expo Vienna|  Reed Exhibitions | IMEX | travel domains | Uniglobe | SunX | Green Globe | Korean Tourism Board | Government of Bahrain |Asian Leadership Forum | Elite Products Intl. | Uganda Tourism Board | Travel Manitoba | Northern Cape Tourism Authority | The Kingdom of Eswatini
>
MENU