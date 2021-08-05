Livestream
Aviation News Business Travel News Government Affairs India Travel News International Visitor News rebuilding travel Tourism News Transportation News Travel Destination Update Travel News

Government All In: Revival and Reforms in India Aviation

16 mins ago
14 mins ago
by Anil Mathur - eTN India
Select your language
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesexh Xhosayi Yiddishzu Zulu
India Aviation
Written by Anil Mathur - eTN India

The India aviation sector, including airlines, airports, and related services, have come under financial stress on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  1. The India government has weighed in with steps to revive India’s civil aviation sector.
  2. Nearly Rs. 25,000 crores are to be spent for growth and development of the civil aviation sector within the next 4 to 5 years.
  3. Domestic operations have now reached about 50% of pre-COVID levels, and the number of freighters has increased from 7 to 28.

The Minister of State in the India Ministry of Civil Aviation, General (Retd.) Dr. V. K. Singh, said in a written reply to Shri M.V. Shreyams Kumar in Rajya Sabha today that the key outcomes have been in spite of the pandemic.

The details of major steps taken by the government to revive the civil aviation sector during this period, are, among other things, as follows:

  • Provide support to airlines through various policy measures.
  • Provide airport infrastructure through Airports Authority of India and the private operators.
  • Promotion of private investments in existing and new airports through the PPP route.
  • Provide an efficient Air Navigation System.
  • Through Air Bubble Arrangements, efforts have been made to ensure fair and equitable treatment to our carriers in the international sector.
  • Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate reduced to 5% from 18% for domestic Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) services.
  • A conducive aircraft leasing and financing environment has been enabled.
  • Route rationalization in the Indian airspace in coordination with Indian Air Force for efficient airspace management, shorter routes and lower fuel consumption.
  • Coordination with stakeholders to resolve issues.

The government has also taken several measures for reforms in civil aviation sector of the country by providing top class infrastructure and facilities. Promotion of private investments in existing and new airports through the PPP route has taken place.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Page 1 of 2 Prev Next
Read us | Listen to us | Watch us |EventsSubscribe | Social Media|
Sandals Resorts | Beaches  Resorts | Jamaica Tourism Board | Bahamas Tourism Board|  Seychelles Tourism Board | Malta Tourism Board | Nepal Tourism Board | Guam Visitors Bureau | FRAPORTEtihad AirwaysSaudia|Centara Hotels & Resorts | Euro Expo Vienna|  Reed Exhibitions | IMEX | travel domains | Uniglobe | SunX | Green Globe | Korean Tourism Board | Government of Bahrain |Asian Leadership Forum | Elite Products Intl. | Uganda Tourism Board | Travel Manitoba | Northern Cape Tourism Authority | The Kingdom of Eswatini
>
MENU