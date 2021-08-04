St. Kitts & Nevis Denies Entry To Travelers from Brazil, India, South Africa and UK

Persons from Brazil, India, South Africa and UK are advised not to travel to St. Kitts & Nevis at this time.

St. Kitts & Nevis has further extended the travel advisory for travelers arriving from the U.K., Brazil, India and South Africa as of July 19, 2021 until August 31, 2021. Persons from the aforementioned destinations are advised not to travel to St. Kitts & Nevis at this time. Entry into the Federation will be denied. Citizens and Residents of St. Kitts & Nevis who are arriving from any of these countries must process their travel request through the online platform www.knatravelform.kn.

Those who have been fully vaccinated for two weeks or more prior to their arrival will be required to quarantine for four (4) days upon arrival and await a negative RT-PCR Test taken on day four (4), before they can be released from quarantine. Those Citizens and Residents who have not been fully vaccinated for two weeks prior to their arrival will be required to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

The decision to extend the advisory is based on the advice of the Ministry of Health and enacted by the Government of St. Kitts & Nevis through the National COVID-19 Task Force in the interest of protecting its borders and the health of its citizens. The Government is extending the advisory in response to COVID-19 variants that have originated in the UK, Brazil, South Africa and India.

Of particular concern at this time is the Delta variant. The Federation of St. Kitts & Nevis will continue to monitor the developing situation and will provide updates accordingly.

Travelers should regularly check the St. Kitts Tourism Authority and Nevis Tourism Authority websites for updates and information.