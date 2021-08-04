St. Kitts & Nevis clarified cruise protocols today.

The Royal Caribbean blog, dated Aug 2, 2021 was not accurate.

St. Kitts & Nevis has been working with all cruise line partners to facilitate the successful return of cruise tourism.

St. Kitts & Nevis today clarified that there are no capacity limitations on the number of passengers that can enter the Federation on a cruise ship during the current phased re-opening of the cruise tourism sector.

St. Kitts & Nevis: No Limitations On Number of Cruise Passengers

The Royal Caribbean blog, dated Aug 2, 2021, stating “St. Kitts recently announced a new policy which only allows 700 guests to visit their island per ship. The Allure of the Seas sailing on August 8th will now visit Philipsburg, St. Maarten instead,” was not accurate.

Minister of Tourism, Transport and Ports, the Honorable Lindsay F.P. Grant noted, “The cruise protocols for the resumption of cruise tourism do not place limits on the number of passengers allowed to enter the Federation on a cruise ship. The decision by Royal Caribbean for the Allure of the Seas not to make a port call in St. Kitts on their August 8, 2021 sailing was not because of the 700-cruise passenger maximum capacity per ship.”

St. Kitts & Nevis has been working with Royal Caribbean and all cruise line partners to facilitate the successful return of cruise tourism. The Federation looks forward to welcoming the Allure of the Seas and other cruise line vessels as the re-opening continues.