New India Aviation Milestone: From a 12-Hour Journey to 60 Minutes

28 mins ago
by Anil Mathur - eTN India
India Aviation
Written by Anil Mathur - eTN India

The first direct flight operations between Imphal (Manipur) and Shillong (Meghalaya) was flagged off yesterday under the RCS-UDAN (Regional Connectivity Scheme — Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) of the Government of India.

  1. To date, 361 routes have been operationalized under UDAN.
  2. The operationalization of this route fulfills the objectives of the Government of India to establish strong aerial connectivity in priority areas of Northeast India.
  3. Officials of the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and Airport Authority of India (AAI) were present during the launch of the flight operations.

The aerial connectivity between the capital cities of Manipur & Meghalaya has been a long-awaited demand of the people of the region.

Famous for the presence of many well-reputed educational institutions, Shillong is the hub of education for the entire Northeast India. Shillong also acts as the gateway to Meghalaya.

Due to the non-availability of any direct mode of transportation, people were compelled to cover a long 12-hour journey by road to reach Shillong from Imphal or they had to take a flight to Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati, then bus service to reach Shillong. The completion of the entire journey took more than 1 day to reach Shillong from Imphal or vice-versa. Now, natives can easily fly between the two cities by opting for a flight of just 60 mins from Imphal to Shillong and 75 mins from Shillong to Imphal.

