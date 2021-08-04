Express Train from Munich to Prague crashed killing passengers in Pilsen, Czech Republic

Shortly after 8 am this morning, two passenger trains collided in the Czech Republic near Pilsen and the village of Domažlice, a town in the Plzeň Region of the Czech Republic. One train was an intercity express train on the way from Munich, Germany to Prague, Czech Republic. The express train EX 351 collided with a regional train OS7406.

“We can confirm that two people lost their lives at the scene,” Czech police said on Twitter.

Police reported that helicopters were helping to transport victims to nearby hospitals. Emergency services along with local fire departments were also on the scene dealing with multiple passengers injured

The crash was reported to have taken place after 8 a.m local time.

According to unconfirmed statements, the Intercity Express train ignored a red light and may have caused the accident.

République Tchèque : L'express Munich – Prague EX 351 aurait percuté un train local en provenance de Plzen (OS 7406), en République tchèque pour des raisons que l'enquête éclaircira. pic.twitter.com/Fy5RfReyrQ — Rebecca Rambar (@RebeccaRambar) August 4, 2021

Czech Republic Transport Minister Karel Havlicek was on the scene.