Police Transporting COVID-19 Patients

COVID-19 cases are surging in Pattaya with over 300 reported today, Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Hospital ambulances and vans have been running nearly around the clock transporting critically ill COVID-19 patients. Police are responding to those awaiting hospital beds and transporting them when they become available.

Nongprue Police Chief Pol. Col. Chitdecha Songhong and Pol. Lt. Col. Kengsart Nuanpong responded yesterday, August 2, to Winton Village on Nong Krabok Soi 10 where a 71-year-old woman gasping for breath had been waiting for a bed at Banglamung Hospital. One finally opened that day.

Banglamung District, including Pattaya, reported 314 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday as Chonburi hit another record with 1,359 infections.