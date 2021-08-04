Livestream
Police Transporting COVID-19 Patients

10 mins ago
8 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
Pattaya Police - Image courtesy of Pattaya Mail
Written by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

Nongprue Police Station in Pattaya, Thailand, has reassigned its prisoners transport vehicle to emergency transport of COVID-19 patients, adding more resources to an ambulance system overrun with critical calls.

  1. COVID-19 cases are surging in Pattaya with over 300 reported today, Tuesday, August 3, 2021.
  2. Hospital ambulances and vans have been running nearly around the clock transporting critically ill COVID-19 patients.
  3. Police are responding to those awaiting hospital beds and transporting them when they become available.

With daily coronavirus cases in Pattaya surging above 300 today, Tuesday, August 3, 2021, police officers have now begun transporting the sick to Banglamung Hospital.

Hospital ambulances and vans operated by the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation have been running nearly around the clock transporting critically ill COVID-19 patients and those waiting for beds.

Nongprue Police Chief Pol. Col. Chitdecha Songhong and Pol. Lt. Col. Kengsart Nuanpong responded yesterday, August 2, to Winton Village on Nong Krabok Soi 10 where a 71-year-old woman gasping for breath had been waiting for a bed at Banglamung Hospital. One finally opened that day.

Banglamung District, including Pattaya, reported 314 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday as Chonburi hit another record with 1,359 infections.

