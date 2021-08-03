Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation Statement on Updated Testing Protocols

All fully-vaccinated travelers will be required to obtain a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than five (5) days prior to the date of arrival to The Bahamas. The same testing applies for inter-island travel within The Bahamas. Guests on cruises that originate in and return to The Bahamas must still apply for a Bahamas Travel Health Visa and follow the new testing requirements for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.

Effective Friday, August 6, 2021, the following protocols will take effect:

Entering The Bahamas from Other Countries:

• All fully-vaccinated travelers, as well as children ages 2-11, will be required to obtain a negative COVID-19 test (either a rapid antigen test or PCR test), taken no more than five (5) days prior to the date of arrival to The Bahamas.

• Unvaccinated travelers ages 12 and older must still obtain a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken no more than 5 days prior to the date of arrival.

• All children under the age of 2 are exempt from any testing requirements.

Traveling Inter-Island within The Bahamas from the following islands: Nassau & Paradise Island, Grand Bahama, Bimini, Exuma, Abaco and North and South Eleuthera, including Harbour Island:

• All fully-vaccinated persons, as well as children ages 2-11, wishing to travel within The Bahamas will be required to obtain a negative COVID-19 test (either a rapid antigen test or PCR test), taken no more than five (5) days prior to the date of travel.

• Unvaccinated persons ages 12 and older must still obtain a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken no more than 5 days prior to the date of travel.

• All children under the age of 2 are exempt from any testing requirements.