Livestream
Aviation News Bahamas travel news Business Travel News Caribbean News Cruise Industry News Government Affairs Health News Hospitality Industry News International Visitor News rebuilding travel Safety Tourism Talk Transportation News Travel Destination Update Travel News

Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation Statement on Updated Testing Protocols

27 mins ago
26 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
Select your language
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesexh Xhosayi Yiddishzu Zulu
The Islands Of The Bahamas announces updated travel and entry protocols
Bahamas Testing Protocol
Written by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

As part of The Bahamas’ continued efforts to provide a safe and healthy island experience for everyone to enjoy, new testing requirements have been announced for persons applying for a Bahamas Travel Health Visa to enter The Bahamas or travel inter-island within The Bahamas.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  1. All fully-vaccinated travelers will be required to obtain a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than five (5) days prior to the date of arrival to The Bahamas.
  2. The same testing applies for inter-island travel within The Bahamas.
  3. Guests on cruises that originate in and return to The Bahamas must still apply for a Bahamas Travel Health Visa and follow the new testing requirements for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.

Effective Friday, August 6, 2021, the following protocols will take effect:

Entering The Bahamas from Other Countries:

• All fully-vaccinated travelers, as well as children ages 2-11, will be required to obtain a negative COVID-19 test (either a rapid antigen test or PCR test), taken no more than five (5) days prior to the date of arrival to The Bahamas.

• Unvaccinated travelers ages 12 and older must still obtain a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken no more than 5 days prior to the date of arrival.

• All children under the age of 2 are exempt from any testing requirements.

Traveling Inter-Island within The Bahamas from the following islands: Nassau & Paradise Island, Grand Bahama, Bimini, Exuma, Abaco and North and South Eleuthera, including Harbour Island:

• All fully-vaccinated persons, as well as children ages 2-11, wishing to travel within The Bahamas will be required to obtain a negative COVID-19 test (either a rapid antigen test or PCR test), taken no more than five (5) days prior to the date of travel.

• Unvaccinated persons ages 12 and older must still obtain a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken no more than 5 days prior to the date of travel.

• All children under the age of 2 are exempt from any testing requirements.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Page 1 of 2 Prev Next
Read us | Listen to us | Watch us |EventsSubscribe | Social Media|
Sandals Resorts | Beaches  Resorts | Jamaica Tourism Board | Bahamas Tourism Board|  Seychelles Tourism Board | Malta Tourism Board | Nepal Tourism Board | Guam Visitors Bureau | FRAPORTEtihad AirwaysSaudia|Centara Hotels & Resorts | Euro Expo Vienna|  Reed Exhibitions | IMEX | travel domains | Uniglobe | SunX | Green Globe | Korean Tourism Board | Government of Bahrain |Asian Leadership Forum | Elite Products Intl. | Uganda Tourism Board | Travel Manitoba | Northern Cape Tourism Authority | The Kingdom of Eswatini
>
MENU