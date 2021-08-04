Sandals Royal Curaçao bombshell announcement expected tomorrow

It all started Christmas Day last year when Sandals Resort announced its expansion to the Dutch Caribbean Island of Curacao – with a Jamaica twist. Sandals Curaçao will bring the opulent resort innovations to the island, which have become synonymous with the world-renowned Sandals Resorts brand across the region. Sandals Royal Curaçao sits on an exclusive 3,000-acre protected preserve.

Curaçao, a Dutch Caribbean island, is known for its beaches tucked into coves and its expansive coral reefs rich with marine life. The capital, Willemstad, has pastel-colored colonial architecture, floating Queen Emma Bridge and the sand-floored, 17th-century Mikvé Israel-Emanuel Synagogue. It’s also a gateway to western beaches like Blue Bay, a popular diving site.

Late Sandals Resorts International Founder and Chairman, the Hon. Gordon “Butch” Stewart had the vision to transform the Island of Curacao and went with his son, Deputy Chairman Adam Stewart in December making this announcement;

“It has been our distinct pleasure to work alongside the government of Curaçao and the Smeets family on this exciting new endeavor for the Sandals brand,” stated Gordon “Butch” Stewart. “We wish to express our deepest gratitude to Roald Smeets, who has been instrumental to this process and absolutely delightful to work with. We plan to do more than our part to raise the world’s appreciation of this beautiful country.”

Situated on 44 acres within the Santa Barbara private estate, an exclusive 3,000-acre protected preserve, Sandals Royal Curaçao will authentically intertwine natural world wonders – desert, ocean, mountains, and shoreline – with the resort experience. It was announced the Royal Resort will open its doors on April 14, 2022

On Wednesday, August 4, 2021Sandals is ready to make a big announcement in regards to Sandals Roya Curacao and it will pay for anyone thinking about visiting the Kingdom of The Netherlands in Curacao to stay tuned.