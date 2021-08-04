Livestream
Caribbean News Hospitality Industry News Hotels & Resorts Jamaica travel news Romance Weddings Honeymoons news Tourism News Travel Destination Update Travel News

Sandals Royal Curaçao bombshell announcement expected tomorrow

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
Select your language
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesexh Xhosayi Yiddishzu Zulu
Dos Awa, Sandals Resorts’ only infinity pool with expansive upper and lower decks perfect for marveling at the awe-inspiring views.
Written by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

Sandals Resorts International (SRI) unveils new details for its flagship brand’s highly anticipated 16th resort and the company’s first venture into Curaçao, the newly named Sandals Royal Curaçao.
A big announcement is forthcoming on Wednesday, August worth for anyone thinking to go on an all inclusive Royal vacation on Curacao with a Jamaican twist.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  1. It all started Christmas Day last year when Sandals Resort announced its expansion to the Dutch Caribbean Island of Curacao – with a Jamaica twist.
  2. Sandals Curaçao will bring the opulent resort innovations to the island, which have become synonymous with the world-renowned Sandals Resorts brand across the region. 
  3. Sandals Royal Curaçao sits on an exclusive 3,000-acre protected preserve.

Curaçao, a Dutch Caribbean island, is known for its beaches tucked into coves and its expansive coral reefs rich with marine life. The capital, Willemstad, has pastel-colored colonial architecture, floating Queen Emma Bridge and the sand-floored, 17th-century Mikvé Israel-Emanuel Synagogue. It’s also a gateway to western beaches like Blue Bay, a popular diving site.

Late Sandals Resorts International Founder and Chairman, the Hon. Gordon “Butch” Stewart had the vision to transform the Island of Curacao and went with his son, Deputy Chairman Adam Stewart in December making this announcement;

“It has been our distinct pleasure to work alongside the government of Curaçao and the Smeets family on this exciting new endeavor for the Sandals brand,” stated Gordon “Butch” Stewart. “We wish to express our deepest gratitude to Roald Smeets, who has been instrumental to this process and absolutely delightful to work with. We plan to do more than our part to raise the world’s appreciation of this beautiful country.”

Situated on 44 acres within the Santa Barbara private estate, an exclusive 3,000-acre protected preserve, Sandals Royal Curaçao will authentically intertwine natural world wonders – desert, ocean, mountains, and shoreline – with the resort experience.  It was announced the Royal Resort will open its doors on April 14, 2022

On Wednesday, August 4, 2021Sandals is ready to make a big announcement in regards to Sandals Roya Curacao and it will pay for anyone thinking about visiting the Kingdom of The Netherlands in Curacao to stay tuned.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Read us | Listen to us | Watch us |EventsSubscribe | Social Media|
Sandals Resorts | Beaches  Resorts | Jamaica Tourism Board | Bahamas Tourism Board|  Seychelles Tourism Board | Malta Tourism Board | Nepal Tourism Board | Guam Visitors Bureau | FRAPORTEtihad AirwaysSaudia|Centara Hotels & Resorts | Euro Expo Vienna|  Reed Exhibitions | IMEX | travel domains | Uniglobe | SunX | Green Globe | Korean Tourism Board | Government of Bahrain |Asian Leadership Forum | Elite Products Intl. | Uganda Tourism Board | Travel Manitoba | Northern Cape Tourism Authority | The Kingdom of Eswatini
>
MENU