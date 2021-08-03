Sandals® Resorts International Opens Bookings for Entry into Romantic Curaçao

Resort debuts as Sandals Royal Curaçao, offers limited-time savings and unveils plans for several Sandals “Firsts.” Sandals Royal Curaçao sits on an exclusive 3,000-acre protected preserve. Here, couples will discover the beauty and geographic diversity of Curaçao, known for its adventurous terrain, pristine beaches, limestone caves and vibrant capital city Willemstad, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Situated on 44 acres within the Santa Barbara private estate, an exclusive 3,000-acre protected preserve, Sandals Royal Curaçao will authentically intertwine natural world wonders – desert, ocean, mountains, and shoreline – with the resort experience. Here, couples will discover the beauty and geographic diversity of Curaçao, known for its adventurous terrain, pristine beaches, limestone caves and vibrant capital city Willemstad, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, while still indulging in the Luxury Included® Vacation experience Sandals Resorts is renowned for.

Slated to open April 14, 2022, Sandals Royal Curaçao is conveniently located just 15 miles from the airport. Its admirable west-facing position captures the allure of one of the Caribbean’s most spectacular sunsets, offering guests a visual treat. With 351-luxurious rooms and suites in 24 room categories, Sandals Royal Curaçao will have more all-inclusive luxury options than ever before, including two new signature suite categories, the Awa Seaside Butler Bungalows and Kurason Island Poolside Butler Bungalows, complete with Tranquility Soaking Tubs™, private pools, butler service, and sporty and stylish convertible MINI Coopers complimentary for guests to drive while exploring the island.

A Place of Discovery & Exploration

SRI’s Executive Chairman, Adam Stewart, says that apart from the new destination, the sheer size of the private preserve surrounding Sandals Royal Curaçao will allow for new guest adventures. “At Sandals Royal Curaçao, guests will also be able to hike, bike and pick-up a picnic basket to fuel days of discovery and exploration. Pure romance. And they can continue this adventurous spirit beyond our gates where they will find a world-class destination of great restaurants, fascinating locals, fine art, and visitors from all over the world. We have invested an additional $72 million in enhancements and improvements to complete the “Sandalization” process of this already stunning property, and we can’t wait for our guests to be in awe,” said Stewart.

Sandals Royal Curaçao will be home to the brand’s first Dos Awa infinity pool with views overlooking the sea and the rugged mountain landscape, and The Duchess, Sandals’ first-ever floating restaurant and bar, constructed from a 92-foot authentic Dutch ship. With nine on-site 5-Star Global Gourmet™ restaurants (eight of which are new and exclusive to Sandals Royal Curaçao), guests will indulge in international flavors from a melting pot of global cuisine, including an authentic wine and Dutch cheese bar. Couples can also dine on-the-go at three new beachside gourmet food trucks offering traditional Curaçao fare, Spanish tapas, and Asian fusion, or grab a drink at any of the resort’s 10 unique bars.

Sandals Royal Curaçao will carry on the brand’s reputation as an authority in romance with three oceanfront wedding venues. The resort will also feature a luxurious Red Lane® Spa with six outdoor spa cabanas and treatment rooms; expansive pools; access to the neighboring 18-hole Pete Dye championship golf course; 38,000-square-feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space, the largest on the island; two on-site marinas and 70 dive sites, ideally suited for guests looking to join the more than 100,000 divers who have earned PADI®-certification through the resort company already.