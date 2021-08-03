Livestream
Airline News Airport news Breaking Travel News Business Travel News European travel news Hungary travel news International Visitor News Ireland travel news rebuilding travel Responsible Tourism News Tourism News Transportation News Travel Destination Update Travel News Travel Wire News

Aer Lingus Resumes Dublin Flights from Budapest Airport

18 mins ago
16 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Select your language
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesexh Xhosayi Yiddishzu Zulu
Aer Lingus Resumes Dublin Flights from Budapest Airport
Aer Lingus Resumes Dublin Flights from Budapest Airport
Written by Harry Johnson

Irish flag carrier is welcoming customers back on board its flights between Budapest and Dublin for the first time since the pandemic began.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  • Aer Lingus restores Budapest-Dublin air link.
  • Aer Lingus will operate a three-times weekly service on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.
  • Aer Lingus’ return will boost Budapest’s market by nearly 2,500 monthly seats.

Last week saw Budapest Airport witness the return of its long-standing partner Aer Lingus. Serving the Hungarian gateway since 2004, the Irish flag carrier is welcoming customers back on board its flights between Budapest and Dublin for the first time since the pandemic began.

Aer Lingus Resumes Dublin Flights from Budapest Airport

Aer Lingus will operate a three-times weekly service to Ireland’s largest city on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Using its fleet of A320s on the 1,912km sector, the airline will boost Budapest’s market by nearly 2,500 monthly seats.

Balázs Bogáts, Head of Airline Development, Budapest Airport comments: “Every airline to return to our Tarmac is a reason to celebrate and a sign of our movement forward. Aer Lingus’ resumed schedule of links to the Irish capital makes for a perfect long-weekend to a destination renowned for its culture and welcoming nature.”

Peter O’Neill, COO, Aer Lingus says: “We are delighted to recommence flights from Budapest and welcome back customers on board now that travel restrictions have been relaxed.” O’Neill adds: “We are delighted to once again be able to do what we do best for more customers – deliver safe international travel.’’

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Read us | Listen to us | Watch us |EventsSubscribe | Social Media|
Sandals Resorts | Beaches  Resorts | Jamaica Tourism Board | Bahamas Tourism Board|  Seychelles Tourism Board | Malta Tourism Board | Nepal Tourism Board | Guam Visitors Bureau | FRAPORTEtihad AirwaysSaudia|Centara Hotels & Resorts | Euro Expo Vienna|  Reed Exhibitions | IMEX | travel domains | Uniglobe | SunX | Green Globe | Korean Tourism Board | Government of Bahrain |Asian Leadership Forum | Elite Products Intl. | Uganda Tourism Board | Travel Manitoba | Northern Cape Tourism Authority | The Kingdom of Eswatini
>
MENU