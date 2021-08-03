Livestream
Hospitality Industry’s Cybersecurity Is Full Of Holes

35 mins ago
33 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Data breaches can create a domino effect across multiple organizations through the reuse of credentials across personal and business accounts. 

  • Hospitality industry companies have only 29% of unique passwords.
  • Password reuse is a huge problem that poses a big threat.
  • If one password is compromised, all other accounts are jeopardized too.

Hospitality industry employees struggle with passwords, new industry report reveals. Among the 17 researched industries, hospitality industry employees used their company’s name as a password the most often. Instead of coming up with a sophisticated password to safeguard their business accounts, people simply put their company name as their password.  

In addition to that, hospitality industry companies have only 29% of unique passwords. This means that more than two-thirds of employees reuse their passwords across accounts.  

Password reuse is a huge problem that poses a big threat to both consumers and businesses. If one password is compromised, all other accounts are jeopardized too, security experts warn.

The research also revealed the top 10 most common passwords used by hospitality industry employees. Shockingly, the most common one is “password”.

Here are the top 10 passwords in the hospitality industry:

  1. Password
  2. 123456
  3. Company name123
  4. Company name*
  5. Company name***
  6. Hello123
  7. Company name 1*
  8. company Name*
  9. company name*
  10. company name1*

The researchers analyzed data from public third-party breaches that affected Fortune 500 companies. In total, the analyzed data included 15,603,438 breaches and was categorized into 17 different industries. The researchers looked into the top 10 passwords used in each industry, the percentile of unique passwords, and the number of data breaches affecting each industry.

