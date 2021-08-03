Sheremetyevo is among the Top 5 airport hubs in Europe.

Sheremetyevo is the largest Russian airport in terms of passenger and cargo traffic.

In 2020, Sheremetyevo served 19 million 784 thousand passengers.

Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport was recognized as the most punctual airport in Europe and the second most punctual in the world in the Global Airports category.

Moscow Sheremetyevo Named the Most Punctual Airport in Europe

Thanks to effective cooperation between the airport, airlines and air-traffic control agencies, the Sheremetyevo aerodrome has maintained high capacity and ensured a high level of punctuality of flights. Sheremetyevo was the first airport in Russia to develop and implement a system of joint decision-making with airlines, using its own innovative Synchron database.

The most punctual air carriers at Sheremetyevo in May and June 2021, based on landings, departures from the parking area and takeoffs, were:

Russian airlines:

Aeroflot Russia Severstal

European airlines with more than 200 passenger flights:

Air France KLM Air Serbia

European airlines with less than 200 passenger flights:

Finnair LOT Belavia

Asia-Pacific Airlines:

Japan Airlines Korean Air Air India

Airlines with more than 500 cargo flights:

Aviastar Aeroflot AirBridgeCargo

Airlines with fewer than 500 cargo flights: