Shots Fired: Pentagon Building On Lockdown

In a Tuesday morning tweet, the PFPA said that the Pentagon building in Arlington, Virginia – the headquarters of the United States Department of Defense – was in a state of lockdown due to “an incident” at the facility’s metro station, without providing further details.

The Pentagon Force Protection Agency also sent out an alert instructing all personnel to remain in the building.

According to some unconfirmed local reports, several people, including a police officer, have been injured after gunshots were fired. An official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that at least one person was down, although their condition was not known.

The Arlington Fire and Emergency Medical Service confirmed on Twitter that they were responding to the “active violence incident.” In a later tweet, they confirmed that they encountered multiple patients and that the “scene is still active.”

Footage shared on social media appeared to show CPR being administered to at least two people. It’s not clear if any suspect has been apprehended, or how many people opened fire.

An announcement at the Pentagon itself said that the lockdown was due to “police activity.” Subway trains were ordered to bypass the station so that the police operation could continue unhindered.