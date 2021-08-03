Livestream
Breaking Travel News Business Travel News Government Affairs Safety Terrorism and Crime for travelers: Tourism News Travel Destination Update Travel News Travel Wire News Trending News USA News

Shots Fired: Pentagon Building On Lockdown

49 mins ago
48 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Select your language
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesexh Xhosayi Yiddishzu Zulu
Shots Fired: Pentagon Building On Lockdown
Shots Fired: Pentagon Building On Lockdown
Written by Harry Johnson

PFPA said that the Pentagon building in Arlington, Virginia – the headquarters of the United States Department of Defense – was in a state of lockdown due to “an incident” at the facility’s metro station.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  • Pentagon is in a state of lockdown due to “an incident.”
  • According to reports, several people were injured after gunshots were fired.
  • Arlington Fire and Emergency Medical Service confirmed that they were responding to the “active violence incident.” 

The Pentagon Force Protection Agency (PFPA)  announced that the Pentagon building has gone into lockdown, after reports of shots fired and several people being injured, urging the public to stay away from the area.

Shots Fired: Pentagon Building On Lockdown

In a Tuesday morning tweet, the PFPA said that the Pentagon building in Arlington, Virginia – the headquarters of the United States Department of Defense – was in a state of lockdown due to “an incident” at the facility’s metro station, without providing further details.

The Pentagon Force Protection Agency also sent out an alert instructing all personnel to remain in the building.

According to some unconfirmed local reports, several people, including a police officer, have been injured after gunshots were fired. An official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that at least one person was down, although their condition was not known.

The Arlington Fire and Emergency Medical Service confirmed on Twitter that they were responding to the “active violence incident.” In a later tweet, they confirmed that they encountered multiple patients and that the “scene is still active.”

Footage shared on social media appeared to show CPR being administered to at least two people. It’s not clear if any suspect has been apprehended, or how many people opened fire.

An announcement at the Pentagon itself said that the lockdown was due to “police activity.” Subway trains were ordered to bypass the station so that the police operation could continue unhindered.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Read us | Listen to us | Watch us |EventsSubscribe | Social Media|
Sandals Resorts | Beaches  Resorts | Jamaica Tourism Board | Bahamas Tourism Board|  Seychelles Tourism Board | Malta Tourism Board | Nepal Tourism Board | Guam Visitors Bureau | FRAPORTEtihad AirwaysSaudia|Centara Hotels & Resorts | Euro Expo Vienna|  Reed Exhibitions | IMEX | travel domains | Uniglobe | SunX | Green Globe | Korean Tourism Board | Government of Bahrain |Asian Leadership Forum | Elite Products Intl. | Uganda Tourism Board | Travel Manitoba | Northern Cape Tourism Authority | The Kingdom of Eswatini
>
MENU