An aggressive new strategy to get people vaccinated against COVID-19 was announced by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio today.

New York City Now Requires COVID Vaccination Proof for Indoor Dining, Gyms and Theaters

The NYC mayor confirming that activities like indoor dining and attending gyms will soon be exclusively for people vaccinated against coronavirus.

“The only way to patronize these establishments indoors will be if you’re vaccinated,” the mayor announced on Tuesday, citing concerns over the fast-spreading Delta variant.

New requirement will be phased in through August and September and will require patrons entering certain establishments to have had at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. This can be proven through either a vaccination card or vaccination apps.

De Blasio did not get into specifics about how the mandate would be enforced. He said the rules go into effect on August 16, but inspections won’t be carried out until September 13.

The mayor also previously announced that all city employees will soon be required to be vaccinated by September, or they will have to subject themselves to weekly testing.

Around 66% of New York adults have been vaccinated already — one of the highest rates in the country — but the state was one of the hardest hit by COVID-19.