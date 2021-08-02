Airline News Airport news Breaking Travel News Business Travel News rebuilding travel Responsible Tourism News Tourism News Transportation News Travel Destination Update Travel News Travel Wire News Trending News USA News

Thousands Stranded as Spirit Airlines Cancels Almost 300 Flights

by Harry Johnson
  • Passengers stranded at Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Houston and San Juan airports.
  • Spirit Airlines cancelled 261 flights today.
  • Spirit Airlines delayed 120 flights today.

Thousands of passengers were stranded today at the airports in Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Houston, and San Juan in Puerto Rico, after Spirit Airlines cancelled or postpones nearly 300 flights.

According to airline’s statement, “a series of weather and operational challenges” have caused travel disruptions.

Passengers reported waiting hours in line for refunds and other customer service help at airports. Some stranded travelers camped out.

The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA released a statement, saying that “schedule month change over,” and IT outages, along with the weather, may have contributed to the operational collapse of Spirit Airlines.

US carriers have struggled to maintain staffing levels after COVID-19 decimated profits.

Florida -based Spirit Airlines had canceled 261 flights and 120 flights had been delayed Monday as of 2:30 p.m. ET.

Apparently, Spirit Airlines was far from the only airline to struggle yesterday and today. 

American Airlines also cancelled more than 500 flights and another 782 were delayed due to weekend storms and “operational challenges.”

