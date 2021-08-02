Visit Britain Now and You Could Join ETOA CEO Tom Jenkins Having a “Cold One”

August 2, 2021
by Juergen T Steinmetz
Add Comment
4 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Belfast to host VisitBritain’s 2020 global travel trade event
VisitBritain
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

The World Tourism Network today hosted a Q&A with Visit Britain Executive Vice President Gavin Landry and Tom Jenkins, CEO of ETOA. Former UNWTO Secretary General Dr. Taleb Rifai and co-founder and security expert Dr. Peter Tarlow joined the two moderators, while WTN Chairman Juergen Steinmetz co-hosted with Blanca.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  1. With restrictions in place across Britain, a normal life may be still on pause, but that doesn’t mean you can’t explore Britain’s beautiful countryside, wander Britain’s sandy shores, and discover Britain’s historic landmarks once more.
  2. This pause to explore England has changed today for visitors from the United States and most European countries.
  3. Tom Jenkins, CEO of the European Tourism Association (ETOA), joined today’s Q&A together with Gavin Landry, Executive Vice President, The Americas, for Visit Britain.

Gavin joined from his New York Office, while Tom was in Newcastle, England, on his way to a traditional English pub.

He now could have been joined again by his American friends.

American passengers, along with their EU counterparts, that are fully vaccinated or can show a PCR test, are now allowed to enjoy the many sites Britain has to offer to its visitors again.

Dr. Peter Tarlow, co-founder of WTN, said: “Now is the time to visit Britain. It won’t be crowded yet, and everyone is ready and excited to meet you – the visitor – again.”

Listen to today’s hour-long Q&A on what is possible and what is not yet possible sponsored by Elite Products and Profiles of Bermuda.

Flying to the UK from countries all over the world is easy with London Heathrow the largest airport in Europe and well connected to central London. Other key international airports in the UK include London‘s Gatwick, Stansted, and Luton; in the north of England – Manchester and Newcastle; in west England – Birmingham; in Wales – Cardiff; in Scotland – Glasgow and Edinburgh; and in Northern Ireland – Belfast.

The Visit Britain website says: Our traditional pubs and stately homes are looking forward to giving you a warm British welcome when we’re all able to travel again, and in the meantime, you can still delve into our heritage, revel in our culture, and dig into our foodie delights from afar. Check out our latest articles or hop on over to our social channels for more tips and trivia – it’s all you need to imagine a true taste of Britain.

WTN Chairman Juergen Steinmetz said there was never a better time to meet in person, so today’s participants agreed to meet up at the upcoming World Travel Market in London (October 31- November 1) followed by the IMEX America MICE trade show in Las Vegas (November 9-11).

More on World Tourism Network and how to join this global network in 128 countries can be found at www.wtn.travel

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

You may also like

About the author

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

View all posts

Leave a Comment

eTurboNews | eTN