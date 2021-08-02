Visit Britain Now and You Could Join ETOA CEO Tom Jenkins Having a “Cold One”

With restrictions in place across Britain, a normal life may be still on pause, but that doesn’t mean you can’t explore Britain’s beautiful countryside, wander Britain’s sandy shores, and discover Britain’s historic landmarks once more. This pause to explore England has changed today for visitors from the United States and most European countries. Tom Jenkins, CEO of the European Tourism Association (ETOA), joined today’s Q&A together with Gavin Landry, Executive Vice President, The Americas, for Visit Britain.

Gavin joined from his New York Office, while Tom was in Newcastle, England, on his way to a traditional English pub.

He now could have been joined again by his American friends.

American passengers, along with their EU counterparts, that are fully vaccinated or can show a PCR test, are now allowed to enjoy the many sites Britain has to offer to its visitors again.

Dr. Peter Tarlow, co-founder of WTN, said: “Now is the time to visit Britain. It won’t be crowded yet, and everyone is ready and excited to meet you – the visitor – again.”

Listen to today’s hour-long Q&A on what is possible and what is not yet possible sponsored by Elite Products and Profiles of Bermuda.

Flying to the UK from countries all over the world is easy with London Heathrow the largest airport in Europe and well connected to central London. Other key international airports in the UK include London‘s Gatwick, Stansted, and Luton; in the north of England – Manchester and Newcastle; in west England – Birmingham; in Wales – Cardiff; in Scotland – Glasgow and Edinburgh; and in Northern Ireland – Belfast.

The Visit Britain website says: Our traditional pubs and stately homes are looking forward to giving you a warm British welcome when we’re all able to travel again, and in the meantime, you can still delve into our heritage, revel in our culture, and dig into our foodie delights from afar. Check out our latest articles or hop on over to our social channels for more tips and trivia – it’s all you need to imagine a true taste of Britain.

WTN Chairman Juergen Steinmetz said there was never a better time to meet in person, so today’s participants agreed to meet up at the upcoming W orld Travel Market in London (October 31- November 1) followed by the IMEX America MICE trade show in Las Vegas (November 9-11).

More on World Tourism Network and how to join this global network in 128 countries can be found at www.wtn.travel