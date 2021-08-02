Seychelles and Shanghai Changfeng Ocean World Jointly Launch “Around the World” Summer Campaign

Seychelles’ long history of continuous environmental protection efforts and sustainable tourism, creates a key tourism destination for future potential travelers. The “Around the world” summer holiday campaign was inaugurated by Tourism Seychelles’ exhibition. The summer holiday campaign will run through the entire summer holiday in July and August 2021.

Tourism Seychelles not only leveraged this cooperation to continue to increase the awareness and popularity of the Seychelles as a destination among potential travelers, but also shared knowledge of Seychelles’ marine life, natural environment, local customs, and focus on the concept of sustainable tourism.

“This comes at a turning point when consumers are focusing more and more on environmental protection and experiences that are centered on nature due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Seychelles’ long history of continuous environmental protection efforts and sustainable tourism, creates a key tourism destination for future potential travelers as the world slowly starts to open up to new changes in consumer demands”, said Mr. Jean-Luc Lai-Lam, Director for China.

The “Around the world” summer holiday campaign was inaugurated by Tourism Seychelles’ exhibition that lasted 2 weeks. Through videos, images, and different interactions (e.g. Kids could learn about the different marine life in the ocean of Seychelles and be given cards to paint), visitors (especially family with kids) could experience, and learn more about Seychelles, and its natural environment, marine life and the concepts of sustainable tourism.

The “Around the World” summer holiday campaign will run through the entire summer holiday in July and August 2021, whereby Singapore, the UK and Fiji will each take turns after Seychelles to hold their own exhibition for 2 weeks each.