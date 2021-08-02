China Travel News Government Affairs Hospitality Industry News International Visitor News Seychelles travel news Tourism News Travel Destination Update Travel News

Seychelles and Shanghai Changfeng Ocean World Jointly Launch “Around the World” Summer Campaign

38 mins ago
37 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
Seychelles Around the World Summer Campaign
Livestream

Sandals Resorts | Beaches  Resorts | Jamaica Tourism Board | Bahamas Tourism Board|  Seychelles Tourism Board | Malta Tourism Board | Nepal Tourism Board | Guam Visitors Bureau | FRAPORTEtihad AirwaysSaudia|Centara Hotels & Resorts | Euro Expo Vienna|  Reed Exhibitions | IMEX | travel domainsUniglobe | SunX | Green Globe | Korean Tourism Board | Government of Bahrain |Asian Leadership Forum | Elite Products Intl. | Uganda Tourism Board | Travel Manitoba | Northern Cape Tourism Authority | The Kingdom of Eswatini

Read us | Listen to us | Watch us |Events| Subscribe | Our Social Media|

Select your language
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesexh Xhosayi Yiddishzu Zulu

Tourism Seychelles together with Shanghai Changfeng Ocean World (a national AAAA-level scenic spot and located in the Changfeng park in the downtown Shanghai.), a subsidiary of the international entertainment giant “Merlin Entertainment” (second-largest theme park company in the world), officially launched the “Around the World” summer holiday campaign in collaboration with the “The Octonauts Travels the World” (Famous British Children’s program). Visitors, especially families with kids were invited to visit and experience the “Around the World” campaign to explore the oceans of the world.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  1. Seychelles’ long history of continuous environmental protection efforts and sustainable tourism, creates a key tourism destination for future potential travelers.
  2. The “Around the world” summer holiday campaign was inaugurated by Tourism Seychelles’ exhibition.
  3. The summer holiday campaign will run through the entire summer holiday in July and August 2021.

Tourism Seychelles not only leveraged this cooperation to continue to increase the awareness and popularity of the Seychelles as a destination among potential travelers, but also shared knowledge of Seychelles’ marine life, natural environment, local customs, and focus on the concept of sustainable tourism.

“This comes at a turning point when consumers are focusing more and more on environmental protection and experiences that are centered on nature due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Seychelles’ long history of continuous environmental protection efforts and sustainable tourism, creates a key tourism destination for future potential travelers as the world slowly starts to open up to new changes in consumer demands”, said Mr. Jean-Luc Lai-Lam, Director for China.

The “Around the world” summer holiday campaign was inaugurated by Tourism Seychelles’ exhibition that lasted 2 weeks. Through videos, images, and different interactions (e.g. Kids could learn about the different marine life in the ocean of Seychelles and be given cards to paint), visitors (especially family with kids) could experience, and learn more about Seychelles, and its natural environment, marine life and the concepts of sustainable tourism.

The “Around the World” summer holiday campaign will run through the entire summer holiday in July and August 2021, whereby Singapore, the UK and Fiji will each take turns after Seychelles to hold their own exhibition for 2 weeks each.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
>