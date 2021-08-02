Business Travel News Hospitality Industry News Hotels & Resorts Luxury Travel Tourism News Travel Destination Update Travel News USA News

Blossom Hotel Houston Set to Debut in Late Summer

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
Blossom Hotel Houston
Blossom Hotel Houston, the newest luxury property presented by internationally recognized Blossom Holding Group, is set to open its doors later this summer. Located at 7118 Bertner Avenue and neighboring The Texas Medical Center, the luxury hotel looks forward to introducing the Houston community and the greater public to the world-class amenities, fine dining, and events spaces onsite to bring both tourism and business to the city.

  1. The only luxury hotel neighboring the Texas Medical Center will offer a place of discovery and renewal to travelers and the local community.
  2. Blossom Hotel Houston is providing more than 150 jobs to local residents.
  3. The Blossom Hotel team demonstrated its commitment to the community during a damaging winter storm this year, fixing busted pipes and helping at least 120 families with full costs.

“Despite the challenging past 18 months, we at Blossom Hotel Houston are steadfast in our dedication to invigorating the local economy and having a positive impact on the community as a whole,” said Pete Shim, general manager of Blossom Hotel Houston. “We are prioritizing providing employment to the local residents with more than 150 jobs and offering a new venue for locals to gather and celebrate with loved ones.”

Blossom Hotel Houston recently demonstrated its commitment to the local community during the damaging winter storm earlier this year. The hotel team, led by owner Charlie Wang, aided employees and community members by utilizing Wang’s construction company to fix busted pipes, helping at least 120 families with the full costs covered personally by Wang. That community spirit will carry through in the future with plans to enrich Houston by providing various charitable and social contributions.

Blossom Hotel Houston will help guests discover what makes Houston a truly special and unique place to visit. From its central location near NRG Stadium, the popular museum district, shopping, dining and entertainment destinations, the new hotel will welcome guests to discover its exciting surrounding landmarks as well as renew and refresh onsite with luxe amenities, world-class hospitality, and fine dining. It is also the only luxury boutique hotel neighboring the largest medical center in the world, offering guests an elevated hospitality experience while attending appointments and procedures.

As a nod to Houston’s moniker as the Space City, the hotel features a lunar-inspired design with minimalist styling, color palettes and serene settings that can be found throughout the property. The hotel’s meeting spaces also feature lunar-inspired names alluding to the property’s connection to local aerospace history and its international appeal.

